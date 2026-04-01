Ever witnessed a tripping call that left you stunned? Well, prepare to be amazed by the worst tripping call in hockey history! Imagine a high-stakes game where the Montreal Canadiens, led by defenseman Lane Hutson, were battling the Minnesota Wild. With the score tied at 3-2 late in the second period, a crucial moment unfolded. Hutson, skillfully maneuvering the puck up ice, slowed down at the blueline to stay onside, while Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno, skating backward, attempted to defend against the rush. But here's where it gets controversial... As Foligno hit the blueline, he unexpectedly fell backward, and the officials called a two-minute minor for tripping against Hutson. Now, here's the twist: a linesman, who should have had a clear view, failed to intervene. He could have easily informed the referee, 'He didn't touch him!' This blunder could have potentially altered the game's outcome. But here's the thought-provoking question: Should coaches be allowed to challenge penalties? While the NHL's current game lengths are cherished, perhaps a compromise could be made. Imagine if coaches could use their challenges on close calls like this one. In this scenario, Martin St. Louis could have potentially challenged the call, and with a quick review, the correct decision could have been made. The game's outcome, a 4-3 Habs victory, might have been different. So, what do you think? Should coaches have the power to challenge penalties? Let the discussion begin!
Worst Tripping Call in Hockey History? Should Coaches Challenge Penalties? (2026)
References
- https://www.nhltraderumors.me/2026/01/2-ny-rangers-linked-to-san-jose-sharks.html
- https://www.broadstreethockey.com/post/sam-ersson-might-have-played-his-last-game-as-a-flyer/
- https://www.outkick.com/culture/canadiens-wild-blown-call-tripping-lane-hutson
- https://www.bleachernation.com/blackhawks/2026/01/25/blackhawks-1-panthers-5-three-stars-key-takeaways-2/
- https://www.nhl.com/news/nhl-status-report-news-and-notes-january-13-2026
- https://www.allaboutthejersey.com/devils-game-previews/65754/game-preview-49-new-jersey-devils-at-calgary-flames
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