Worm Moon: Northern Ireland's Spring Lunar Eclipse | Full Moon Names and Meanings (2026)

The Worm Moon, the first full moon of spring, illuminated the skies over Northern Ireland on Monday and Tuesday nights. This celestial event, known as a Blood Moon during a lunar eclipse, wasn't visible in the UK, but its orange hue may have been spotted by some. The Worm Moon's name dates back to ancient traditions, marking the emergence of earthworms as the weather warms in spring. The next full moon, the Pink Moon, will rise on April 1st, followed by the Flower Moon on May 1st. The Blood Moon, a result of the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse, takes on a reddish appearance. This phenomenon is visible in parts of North America, South America, East Asia, and Australia. Full moons throughout the year have unique names and meanings, such as the Wolf Moon in January, Snow Moon in February, and Strawberry Moon in June, each reflecting significant seasonal events and natural phenomena.

Worm Moon: Northern Ireland's Spring Lunar Eclipse | Full Moon Names and Meanings (2026)

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