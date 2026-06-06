Worm Moon 2026: How to See the Full Moon and Total Lunar Eclipse (2026)

Bold truth: the 2026 Worm Moon will reach its fullest phase on Tuesday, March 3, at 11:38 GMT, and you’ll be able to enjoy its spectacle during the day. In practice, the moon will look full all through the night from Monday into Tuesday, so you have two chances to catch its glow.

The peak display is often when the Moon is nearest the horizon at moonrise, which varies by location. In the UK, expect moonrise times around:

- London: 17:42

- Edinburgh: 17:44

- Cardiff: 17:48

- Belfast: 17:50

For the best view, scan the eastern sky in the early evening.

But here’s where it gets controversial for some: in other parts of the world, a total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon into a Blood Moon, a rusty-red arc crossing the night sky as Earth’s shadow sweeps across it. A lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow and giving the Moon its distinctive red hue during the event.

Observers in North America, South America, East Asia, and Australia have the best odds of witnessing this dramatic color shift.

In the UK, the outcome is less dramatic for this eclipse: the Moon will be below the horizon when Earth’s shadow falls, so the Blood Moon won’t be visible from here. If you’re curious about the science behind blood moons, or want practical tips for spotting a lunar eclipse from other parts of the world, I can break it down with simple diagrams or a quick viewing checklist.