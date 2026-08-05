Worldbreaker Review: Luke Evans & Milla Jovovich in a Father-Daughter Sci-Fi Survival Drama (2026)

The latest trend in action movies seems to be a heartwarming yet intense embrace of the 'girl dad' trope. In Worldbreaker, we witness a father-daughter duo battling for survival in a sci-fi thriller that mirrors the themes of popular shows like The Last of Us and Stranger Things. But is this just a coincidence, or is there a deeper cultural shift at play?

In a world ravaged by monsters and environmental disasters, Luke Evans portrays a father who must protect his daughter Willa at all costs. As they seek refuge on a remote island, the film explores a unique dynamic where the father, a former soldier, trains his daughter to fight and survive, echoing the 'girl dad' phenomenon. This concept of fathers raising strong, capable daughters has been gaining traction in media, but is it a positive representation or a controversial stereotype?

Milla Jovovich, known for her action-packed roles, plays a supporting character as the leader of the human resistance. Her character's focus on saving the world leaves the parenting duties primarily to Evans' character, creating an intriguing dynamic. The film delves into the idea of a father's role in raising a daughter, especially in a dangerous and male-dominated environment.

But here's where it gets thought-provoking: the film seems to borrow heavily from video game tropes, with side quests and world-building taking precedence over a tightly-knit main plot. The narrative includes numerous stories within stories, featuring a mysterious figure named Kodiak, whose significance remains unclear. While the film may not excel in storytelling, it does offer a charismatic performance by Evans and introduces a rising star in young actor Billie Boullet.

The real controversy lies in the interpretation of this 'girl dad' trope. Is it a progressive portrayal of fathers embracing their nurturing side, or does it perpetuate the idea that men must be the protectors and trainers of their daughters? The film leaves room for debate, inviting audiences to question the evolving concepts of masculinity and fatherhood in popular culture. And this is the part that will spark conversations and differing opinions.