World of Warcraft House Takeover in Melbourne! | Midnight Expansion Pre-Patch Event (2026)

Imagine stepping into a slice of Azeroth right in the bustling heart of Melbourne—this dream became a reality with the opening of the Midnight House & Lounge in Federation Square.

This unique venue celebrates the pre-patch launch of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, titled Midnight. It offers players an interactive experience to engage with the exciting new feature of player housing introduced in the game. For residents of Melbourne, it’s almost like having a piece of their beloved game right next to their actual homes—and who wouldn't want that?

To commemorate this special event, cosplayers donned their favorite World of Warcraft costumes, transforming the lounge into a vibrant hub where they could kick back and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere. This gathering was a delightful opportunity for fans to set aside old rivalries and savor the beautiful Australian summer weather.

Adding to the excitement, Associate Game Director Paul Kubit was on site, joining the celebration and connecting with the local community. He expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming chapter in the franchise:

"As we approach the final stages before the World of Warcraft Midnight launch, it’s thrilling to be in Australia, engaging with fans and sharing insights about the new features that await us in this latest installment of World of Warcraft."

If you're in Melbourne, don’t miss your chance to unwind at the Midnight House & Lounge, which remains open until Sunday, January 25, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM daily. While you’re exploring Federation Square, consider visiting ACMI (https://www.acmi.net.au/) to delve deeper into the fascinating history of gaming.

And here’s a friendly reminder: while you might not need sunscreen in the realms of Azeroth, it's crucial to protect yourself from the sun in Australia. Remember to slip, slop, slap before heading into this cozy sanctuary!

Mark your calendars! The global launch of World of Warcraft: Midnight is set for March 3.

