World of Warcraft Hotfixes March 2026 - Patch Notes Review (2026)

World of Warcraft Hotfixes: March 5, 2026
This patch addresses various issues in World of Warcraft, including achievements, classes, dungeons, events, items, quests, user interface, and more.
Achievements:
- The Abandoned Ritual Skull treasure is no longer required for Treasures of Zul'Aman.
Classes:
- Druid: Fixed issues with Starfire, Moonfire, and other abilities.
- Evoker: Improved interaction with Essence Well and Mass Disintegrate.
- Monk: Fixed Zenith and Blackout Kick issues.
- Rogue: Fixed Between the Eyes and Supercharger issues.
- Shaman: Corrected Master of the Elements and other abilities.
- Warlock: Fixed Blight of Tongues and Weakness issues.
- Death Knight: Fixed Frost abilities.
- Demon Hunter: Fixed Eradicate and Metamorphosis issues.
- Hunter: Fixed Nature's Ally and other abilities.
- Mage: Fixed Reverberate, Comet Storm, and other abilities.
- Brewmaster: Improved Empty the Cellar targeting.
- Windwalker: Fixed Fists of Fury targeting.
- Outlaw: Fixed Crimson Tempest and combo point issues.
- Enhancement: Fixed Wind Fury Weapon and Arc Discharge issues.
Dungeons:
- Den of Nalorakk: Reduced Grizzled Warbringer's Primal Echo debuff duration and fixed Nalorakk combat issues.
- Voidscar Arena: Fixed Vexaroth's Explosive Spheres.
Events:
- Legends of the Haranir: Added account-wide lockout.
Items:
- Skilled Preyseeker's Knapsack can now be deleted.
- Fixed Void Execution Mandate cooldown issue.
- Increased Amani Extract Potion healing.
Professions:
- Enchanting: Fixed Flames of the Sin'Dorei damage issue.
Quests:
- Fixed various quest issues, including quest credit, portal locations, and quest progression.
- Added new quests and fixed quest locations.
User Interface:
- Fixed Adventure Journal display issues.
Additional Fixes:
- Fixed issues with Renown and Reputation, Slayer's Rise, and other features.
- Improved world and housing experiences.
- Reduced minimum item level for public dungeon joining.
- Fixed quest and spell issues, including visual effects and spell cooldowns.
- Added new quests and fixed quest locations.
- Improved user interface and accessibility.