World of Warcraft Hotfixes March 2026 - Patch Notes Review (2026)

World of Warcraft Hotfixes: March 5, 2026

This patch addresses various issues in World of Warcraft, including achievements, classes, dungeons, events, items, quests, user interface, and more.

Achievements:

- The Abandoned Ritual Skull treasure is no longer required for Treasures of Zul'Aman.

Classes:

- Druid: Fixed issues with Starfire, Moonfire, and other abilities.

- Evoker: Improved interaction with Essence Well and Mass Disintegrate.

- Monk: Fixed Zenith and Blackout Kick issues.

- Rogue: Fixed Between the Eyes and Supercharger issues.

- Shaman: Corrected Master of the Elements and other abilities.

- Warlock: Fixed Blight of Tongues and Weakness issues.

- Death Knight: Fixed Frost abilities.

- Demon Hunter: Fixed Eradicate and Metamorphosis issues.

- Hunter: Fixed Nature's Ally and other abilities.

- Mage: Fixed Reverberate, Comet Storm, and other abilities.

- Brewmaster: Improved Empty the Cellar targeting.

- Windwalker: Fixed Fists of Fury targeting.

- Outlaw: Fixed Crimson Tempest and combo point issues.

- Enhancement: Fixed Wind Fury Weapon and Arc Discharge issues.

Dungeons:

- Den of Nalorakk: Reduced Grizzled Warbringer's Primal Echo debuff duration and fixed Nalorakk combat issues.

- Voidscar Arena: Fixed Vexaroth's Explosive Spheres.

Events:

- Legends of the Haranir: Added account-wide lockout.

Items:

- Skilled Preyseeker's Knapsack can now be deleted.

- Fixed Void Execution Mandate cooldown issue.

- Increased Amani Extract Potion healing.

Professions:

- Enchanting: Fixed Flames of the Sin'Dorei damage issue.

Quests:

- Fixed various quest issues, including quest credit, portal locations, and quest progression.

- Added new quests and fixed quest locations.

User Interface:

- Fixed Adventure Journal display issues.

Additional Fixes:

- Fixed issues with Renown and Reputation, Slayer's Rise, and other features.

- Improved world and housing experiences.

- Reduced minimum item level for public dungeon joining.

- Fixed quest and spell issues, including visual effects and spell cooldowns.

- Added new quests and fixed quest locations.

- Improved user interface and accessibility.