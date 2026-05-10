World of Warcraft Hotfixes: February 12, 2026 - PvP, Housing, and Quest Fixes (2026)

Attention all World of Warcraft players! We've got some exciting updates and fixes to dive into, so get ready for an adventure-filled journey through the realms of Azeroth. The world of Warcraft is about to get even more epic!

First up, let's talk about the hotfixes implemented on February 12, 2026. These hotfixes aim to tackle a range of issues across various game modes and expansions, ensuring your gaming experience remains smooth and enjoyable.

Classes and PvP Flagging: A Controversial Twist

A tricky issue has been resolved regarding players unintentionally flagging for Player versus Player (PvP) combat. You know those moments when you're just casting a spell, like Mage's Ice Lance or Rogue's Secret Technique, and suddenly you're flagged for PvP? Well, say goodbye to those unexpected encounters! But here's where it gets controversial: some players might argue that this change takes away from the spontaneity and unpredictability of the game. What do you think? Should we embrace the unexpected or keep things more controlled?

Housing and Harvesting: A Lumberjack's Delight

For all you aspiring lumberjacks out there, rejoice! The Harvesting Hatchet is back and ready for purchase. This handy tool will teach you the Find Lumber ability, allowing you to gather resources like a pro. Imagine the satisfaction of crafting your own furniture or building your dream home in the game. It's like having your very own virtual lumberjack adventure!

Quest Rewards: Gold, Glory, and More!

We've fixed a bug that was preventing some World Quests from rewarding gold as intended. Now, you can embark on these quests with the assurance that your hard work will be rewarded accordingly. But here's the part most people miss: World Quests often offer more than just gold. They provide a chance to explore diverse locations, uncover unique stories, and earn valuable reputation points. So, don't just chase the gold; immerse yourself in the quest's narrative and discover the hidden treasures within!

The Burning Crusade Classic: Balancing the Battlefield

In The Burning Crusade Classic, we've made some adjustments to ensure a fair and balanced gameplay experience. The Communal Flamewrought Keys are now usable by either faction if the character is Friendly with Honor Hold/Thrallmar. This change promotes cross-faction cooperation and adds a layer of strategy to the game. Additionally, a bug that made enemies less armored against physical attacks than intended has been fixed. This ensures that battles remain challenging and rewarding, testing your skills and strategies.

Mists of Pandaria Classic: Gurthalak's New Cooldown

For those exploring the Mists of Pandaria Classic, we've introduced a new cooldown for Gurthalak, Voice of the Deeps. This legendary weapon now has a 55-second cooldown when activated, and it removes all active tentacles when unequipped. This change adds an exciting layer of strategy to your combat, allowing you to time your attacks and manage the weapon's power effectively. Additionally, Dragon Pillar Toys can no longer be summoned near NPC-created portals, preventing any unintended interactions.

Remember, these hotfixes are just the beginning. We'll continue to update and refine the game to ensure an exceptional gaming experience. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and don't forget to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments! Your feedback is invaluable and helps shape the future of World of Warcraft.