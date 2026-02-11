World Darts Championship 2025: Upsets and Dream Runs - Aspinall's Exit & Manby's Rise (2026)

The 2025 World Darts Championship just got a whole lot more exciting—and unpredictable. In a stunning upset, fan favorite Nathan Aspinall was knocked out of the tournament, leaving fans and pundits alike scratching their heads. But while Aspinall’s journey ended in heartbreak, 20-year-old Charlie Manby is writing a fairy tale, advancing to the last 16 in his debut appearance. Here’s the full breakdown of what went down—and why it’s sparking debates among darts enthusiasts.

Aspinall, a two-time semi-finalist in 2019 and 2020, fell 4-3 in a nail-biting final-set thriller against the Netherlands’ Kevin Doets. And this is the part most people miss: despite Aspinall’s early dominance, winning the first and third sets, Doets rallied with six consecutive legs to secure his sixth straight victory over the 15th seed. Doets now faces world number two Luke Humphries in what promises to be a fiery matchup. But here’s where it gets controversial—was Aspinall’s loss a result of Doets’ brilliance, or did the pressure of past successes weigh him down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Meanwhile, Charlie Manby’s rise is nothing short of remarkable. The Huddersfield bricklayer, competing in his first World Championship, overcame a shaky start to defeat Ricky Evans 4-2. Struggling with doubles early on, Manby missed 26 out of 30 attempts in the first three sets, yet his scoring power and improved checkouts sealed the deal. His reward? A spot in the fourth round and a guaranteed £60,000—a life-changing sum for the young star. Next up, he faces the Netherlands’ Gian van Veen, who boasts the tournament’s highest match average of 108.28. Can Manby keep the dream alive? Only time will tell.

Another debutant making waves is Justin Hood, who breezed past Ryan Meikle 4-1. Hood’s 3-0 lead was briefly threatened, but he held his nerve to secure victory—and a financial windfall that means he won’t need to work in 2026. But here’s the kicker: despite his rapid rise to 63rd in the world rankings, Hood still dreams of opening a Chinese restaurant. Talk about keeping your feet on the ground! Is this the mark of a future champion, or just a fun side note? Share your take below.

The third round wraps up with Josh Rock facing Callan Rydz in the evening session, while defending champion Luke Littler takes on 2018 winner Rob Cross to close out Monday’s action. With upsets, rising stars, and unexpected storylines, this year’s tournament is proving to be one for the ages. Who do you think will lift the trophy? And which underdog story has you cheering the loudest? The darts world is buzzing—and we want to hear your predictions!