World Cup Group D: USA's Co-Hosting Journey - Can They Live Up to the Hype? (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and the United States, as co-hosts, are determined to justify the hype surrounding them. With a talented squad led by Christian Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, the U.S. is poised to make a strong showing in Group D, which also includes Australia, Turkey, and Paraguay. However, the team's recent performances and squad selection have raised some concerns.

One of the key challenges for the U.S. is their lack of experience in high-pressure situations. The team has struggled to replicate the success of their club performances on the international stage, with a recent 7-2 aggregate loss to Belgium and Portugal serving as a stark reminder of their limitations. This is where the co-hosting advantage comes into play, as the U.S. has had more opportunities to play warm-up matches and test different formations.

The squad selection has also been a point of contention, with some notable omissions from the final roster. Tanner Tessmann and Aidan Morris, both talented central midfielders, were left out, which has raised questions about the team's balance and depth. Pochettino's decision to opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, which has been successful at the club level, may not translate as well to the international stage, where the opposition is more tactically aware.

One of the key strengths of the U.S. squad is their attacking options, led by Christian Pulisic, who has been in exceptional form for Chelsea. However, Pulisic's goal drought for the national team is a cause for concern, and he will need to find his scoring touch if the U.S. is to succeed. Folarin Balogun, a talented striker, is set to make his World Cup debut and will be looking to make an impact, but he will need support from his teammates.

The U.S. defense, led by Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest, is also a cause for optimism. Both players have the speed and skill to exploit the opposition's weaknesses, and their ability to provide crosses and through-balls will be crucial for the team's success. However, the U.S. will need to be vigilant against the threat of Robinson and Dest cutting inside and supplying crosses, as well as the danger posed by Pulisic's pace and trickery.

In conclusion, the U.S. has a talented squad and a determined coach, but they will need to overcome some significant challenges if they are to justify the hype surrounding them. With a clarified squad and a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, the U.S. may be able to catch their opponents off guard and make a deep run in the tournament. However, they will need to be prepared for a tough fight and be ready to adapt to the challenges that lie ahead.