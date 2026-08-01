World Cup Final 2026 Halftime Show: Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and More! (2026)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show was a spectacle, marking a historic moment in sports entertainment. Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, it featured a mix of established pop stars and unexpected collaborations, including Madonna, The Muppets, BTS, Justin Bieber, Gustavo Dudamel, and Shakira with Burna Boy. The show's energy and flow were praised, with many comparing it favorably to the Super Bowl halftime, despite some criticism of its length. The performance added a layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated match, and its success suggests it will become a tradition at the end of future World Cups. The show's impact on the tournament's legacy is undeniable, and it will be interesting to see how it influences future halftime shows and the overall entertainment value of major sporting events.

World Cup Final 2026 Halftime Show: Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and More! (2026)

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