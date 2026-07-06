World Cup 2026: Knockout Stage Preview - Last 32 Fixtures and Potential Routes to the Final (2026)

As the World Cup group stage draws to a close, it's time to start looking ahead to the knockout rounds and potential routes to the final on July 19. The last 32 line-up is taking shape, with some intriguing matches and potential upsets on the horizon. Who will face who in the last 32? Can we see how the quarter-final draw is shaping up? How are the potential routes to the final looking? Is there a more difficult side of the draw?

In my opinion, the last 32 is where the real drama begins. The group stage has set the stage for some exciting clashes, and now the real test of a team's mettle will come. Personally, I think the quarter-finals will be a real battle of the heavyweights, with some of the world's best teams going head-to-head. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for some huge upsets. From my perspective, the last 32 is where the real story of this World Cup will be written.

One thing that immediately stands out is the strength of the European teams. With France, Germany, and Spain all still in the running, it's clear that Europe is a force to be reckoned with. However, what many people don't realize is that there are some real dark horses in this tournament. Teams like Morocco and Saudi Arabia have shown that they can compete with the best, and could potentially cause some major upsets in the knockout stages.

If you take a step back and think about it, the last 32 is a real test of a team's ability to perform under pressure. The group stage has given us a glimpse of what these teams are capable of, but the knockout stages will reveal their true mettle. What this really suggests is that the last 32 is where the real World Cup begins, and the drama is only just getting started.

In terms of England's route, things are looking promising. Thomas Tuchel's side have work to do against Panama, but are still on course to top Group L. Were they to progress as group winners, their last-32 match will be on Wednesday July 1, with a 5pm UK time kick-off, against a third-placed team from Group E, H, I, J or K. Personally, I think England has what it takes to go all the way, and their route to the final looks promising.

Scotland's World Cup dreams are hanging by a thread after their heavy defeat to Brazil. After finishing their group behind both Brazil and Morocco, they can only progress to the last 32 as one of the top eight third-placed sides. But they now sit seventh in the table and are in severe danger of being knocked out once the group stage is completed. This raises a deeper question: can Scotland bounce back and make a late charge for the knockout stages?

As for the last 16, with only 12 of the 32 teams through to the knockout stage confirmed, there is a long way to go before the prospective last-16 draw takes shape, let alone the quarter-finals or semi-finals. But, as things stand, France and Germany are on course to meet in the last 16, as are Portugal and Spain. This detail that I find especially interesting is the potential for some huge European clashes in the latter stages of the tournament.

In conclusion, the last 32 is where the real drama of the World Cup begins. With some huge matches and potential upsets on the horizon, it's clear that this tournament is far from over. As an expert, I think the knockout stages will be a real test of a team's ability to perform under pressure, and the real story of this World Cup will be written in the coming weeks. So, get ready for some exciting football and let the drama unfold!