World Champ Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia Fight Canceled at Last Minute (2026)

A shocking twist has rocked the boxing world, as IBF super-lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins withdrew from his highly anticipated title defense just hours before the fight. This unexpected development has sent shockwaves through the boxing community, leaving fans and experts alike questioning the future of this highly anticipated card.

Hitchins was scheduled to face Mexican contender Oscar Duarte at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a fight that served as the main event's support for Ryan Garcia's WBC welterweight title bout against champion Mario Barrios. However, illness struck at the last minute, forcing Hitchins to make a dramatic exit.

But here's where it gets controversial... The IBF's 10-pound rehydration clause, designed to prevent dangerous refuelling practices, has been a point of contention for Hitchins. He revealed that he almost forfeited his title in 2024 due to this clause, and the struggle to maintain his weight has taken a toll on his performance.

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Hitchins shared his experience, stating, "I made the weight, but the rehydration process was challenging. I felt zapped and under pressure, but my shape and determination helped me pull through." This highlights the fine line boxers walk between maintaining their weight and preserving their health and performance.

And this is the part most people miss... Hitchins' desire to move up in weight to challenge WBO welterweight champ Devin Haney adds another layer to this story. With his future plans in mind, the decision to withdraw from this fight might be a strategic move.

So, what does this mean for the boxing world? Will Hitchins' withdrawal impact the Garcia-Barrios card? And what are your thoughts on the IBF's rehydration clause? Join the discussion and share your opinions in the comments below! The boxing community is buzzing, and we want to hear your take on this unexpected turn of events.