Working-Class Climate Agenda: How Green Policies Can Reduce Living Costs (2026)

In the midst of a mounting cost-of-living crisis, a new wave of progressives is advocating for a 'working-class climate agenda'. This approach, dubbed 'green economic populism', seeks to reframe the climate crisis as a tool for achieving economic stability and affordability, rather than a competing priority. The Climate and Community Institute (CCI), a left-leaning think tank, has unveiled a policy platform that challenges the perception that climate action will make life harder and more expensive. This platform, 'Stop Greed, Build Green', is a rebuttal to the growing chorus in Washington claiming climate policy is politically toxic.

Personally, I find this approach particularly fascinating because it shifts the focus from the traditional 'big picture' of the Green New Deal to the everyday material concerns of Americans. The Green New Deal, while ambitious, was often seen as unfeasible and too far off in the distance, leading to detractors lying about its true nature. Green economic populism, on the other hand, aims to make carbon-cutting proposals more tangible and relatable, focusing on 'climate policy you can touch'.

One thing that immediately stands out is the emphasis on delivering quick, observable wins. Lower bills, expanded access to heat pumps, union-built affordable EVs, and free electric buses are all part of this strategy. This approach aims to show people that climate action can improve their lives, not just protect the planet. It's a smart move, as it addresses the real pain that people are feeling in their everyday lives, and it's a strategy that could help build a broader political coalition willing to defend and expand climate policies.

However, this approach is not without its challenges. Labor advocates have raised questions about tradeoffs between job quality and cost suppression, and experts have wondered if the plan leans too heavily on price controls and regulation over technological solutions and innovation. Despite these challenges, I believe that green economic populism has the potential to show Americans that climate need not be a culture war issue. It could help 'tuck climate aims into other policy, into the issues that are the most salient for people'.

From my perspective, the key to success lies in demonstrating that climate policy can improve people's lives. This can help build a broader political coalition willing to defend and expand it. The CCI is already making strides in this direction, with examples like the Chicago Teachers Union linking school investment to climate resilience and tenant campaigns in Minnesota paving the way for energy-efficiency upgrades. It's a strategy that could help bring about the structural transformation needed to achieve rapid and transformative emissions cuts.