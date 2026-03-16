Wordle #1672 Hints and Answer - January 16, 2023 - CNET (2026)

Ready to solve today's Wordle? Let's dive into the hints and the answer for Wordle #1672, released on January 16th.

This Wordle update comes to you courtesy of Gael Cooper, a CNET editor and pop-culture aficionado. Gael's expertise spans breaking news, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. She's also co-authored books like "Whatever Happened to Pudding Pops?" and "The Totally Sweet '90s." With a background in journalism since 1989, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. And if Marathon candy bars ever make a comeback, she'll be first in line!

If you're looking for a fresh start, you can check out the daily hints for the New York Times Mini Crossword, Connections, Connections: Sports Edition, and Strands puzzles.

Today's Wordle might be a bit tricky, but don't worry, the letters are fairly common. If you need a new starting word, check out our list of the most frequently used letters in English words. Let's get to the hints!

Here are your hints for today's Wordle:

Hint 1: The answer contains a repeated letter.

The answer contains a repeated letter. Hint 2: There are two vowels in the answer.

There are two vowels in the answer. Hint 3: The word starts with the letter 'R'.

The word starts with the letter 'R'. Hint 4: The word ends with the letter 'R'.

The word ends with the letter 'R'. Hint 5: The word describes someone who competes in a speed competition.

And the answer is... RACER!

Yesterday's Wordle:

For those curious, yesterday's Wordle, on January 15th, was CHASM.

Recent Wordle Answers:

January 11, # 1667 : QUARK

: QUARK January 12, # 1668 : TRIAL

: TRIAL January 13, # 1669 : GUMBO

: GUMBO January 14, #1670: AVOID

But here's where it gets controversial...

Wordle's success has raised a critical question: Will the game run out of words? Initially, the creator, Josh Wardle, used a list of five-letter words. However, with over half of the words already used, the Wordle editor, Tracy Bennett, has acknowledged the word list's finite nature.

And this is the part most people miss...

One potential solution is recycling old words or expanding the word list to include plurals, past tense words, or even six-letter words.

What do you think? Do you think Wordle should recycle words, or is it time for the game to evolve? Share your thoughts in the comments below!