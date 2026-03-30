Wooden Revolution: How Modular Homes are Transforming Portugal's Rural Landscape (2026)

Imagine a revolution in housing that not only rebuilds abandoned ruins but also tackles climate change. That's exactly what's happening in Portugal, where modular homes are transforming the countryside. But here's where it gets controversial: can wooden houses really replace traditional concrete structures on a large scale? Let's dive in.

In recent years, Europe has seen a growing shift towards sustainable building materials, and wood is taking center stage. Concrete, once the backbone of construction, is now under scrutiny for its massive carbon footprint. As a result, architects and builders are turning to trees—a renewable resource—to create homes that are both eco-friendly and efficient. Portugal, with its sparsely populated rural areas, has become a hotspot for this movement. A surge of new residents seeking quieter lives, combined with a shortage of builders, has fueled the demand for flat-pack and modular wooden homes. These prefabricated structures can be assembled quickly, making them ideal for rural plots where abandoned, ruined houses often stand as reminders of a bygone era.

And this is the part most people miss: modular homes aren’t just about speed. They’re also about sustainability. We spoke with an architect who’s dedicated his career to wooden construction, championing it as the future of eco-conscious design. His passion raises a thought-provoking question: could wood be the key to solving both housing shortages and environmental concerns?

This episode of Business Daily explores this wooden house revolution in depth. Presented and produced by Alastair Leithead, our show is your go-to source for in-depth audio journalism on the world of business and economics. Each 17-minute episode dissects a single topic, featuring expert analysis and firsthand accounts from those shaping the industry. Recent highlights include the rise of weight-loss drugs, the impact of AI on jobs, and Gen Z’s unique challenges in today’s job market. We’ve also sat down with some of the world’s most influential leaders, including Google’s Sundar Pichai, Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales, Canva’s Melanie Perkins, and Starbucks’ Brian Niccol.

But here’s the real question: As modular wooden homes gain popularity, will they become the norm, or will traditional building methods hold their ground? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. If you’d like to share your own story or ideas, reach out to us at businessdaily@bbc.co.uk. For more episodes, visit our programme website or explore the Business Daily archive on BBC Sounds. (Photo: Wooden modular house. Credit: Getty Images)