Women's Rugby Premiership: Saracens Climb to Top Spot | Sale Sharks vs Harlequins Recap (2026)

Women's Premiership Rugby just got a whole lot more exciting! Saracens have stormed to the top of the table after a thrilling victory over Exeter, but the real drama is unfolding elsewhere. And this is the part most people miss... While Saracens celebrate, the battle for playoff spots is heating up, with teams trading places faster than you can say 'try line.'

On Saturday, Sale Sharks made a splash, climbing to sixth place with a nail-biting 15-12 win over Harlequins. But here's where it gets controversial... Was it Canada winger Asia Hogan-Rochester's first start that tipped the scales, or did the Sharks' early tries from Scotland's Rhona Lloyd and England's Amy Cokayne seal the deal? Despite Harlequins' efforts, with Spaniard Claudia Pena and Scot Jade Konkel crossing the line, Sale held on for a crucial win.

Here’s the kicker: This result tightened the playoff race even further. Harlequins' lead over fifth-placed Trailfinders is now a mere one point, thanks to Trailfinders' dominant 40-19 victory over Leicester Tigers. And this is where opinions start to clash... Did Trailfinders' six tries, including a brace from prop Cassandra Tuffnail and a standout performance from full-back Niamh Gallagher, prove they're a force to be reckoned with, or is their success a reflection of Leicester's struggles?

Speaking of Leicester, the Tigers' losing streak now stands at 10 matches, with only three wins since the start of last season. Is this a temporary slump or a deeper issue? As the season progresses, will Leicester find their footing, or will they remain at the bottom of the table? These are the questions fans are asking.

Looking ahead, Loughborough Lightning will host Bristol Bears on Sunday. Will this match be a turning point for either team, or just another day in the Premiership? One thing’s for sure: with the competition this fierce, every match counts. What’s your take? Do you think Leicester can turn their season around, or is the playoff race already decided? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!