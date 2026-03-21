Women’s Hormone Health in Canada: Michele Romanow Joins Science&Humans as Brand Ambassador (2026)

Table of Contents
A Revolutionary Approach to Hormone Health Empowering Women's Health A Cultural Shift in Hormone Health References

Science & Humans, Canada's premier digital hormone health platform, has announced a significant partnership with Michele Romanow, a renowned tech entrepreneur and Dragon's Den investor. This collaboration aims to revolutionize women's hormone health care in Canada by bringing much-needed attention to a widely understudied and undertreated area of healthcare.

A Revolutionary Approach to Hormone Health

Romanow's role as brand ambassador and investor is a strategic move by Science & Humans to leverage her influence and expertise in disrupting industries and backing bold ideas. By partnering with Romanow, the company hopes to challenge the status quo and normalize conversations around women's hormonal health challenges, such as menopause, perimenopause, PCOS, and endometriosis.

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Science & Humans takes a personalized and evidence-based approach to hormone therapy. Through their virtual care platform, they connect patients with licensed medical professionals who follow tailored clinical protocols. This method ensures that hormone care is not a one-size-fits-all prescription but rather a customized treatment plan that fits each patient's unique needs.

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Empowering Women's Health

In her statement, Romanow emphasizes the long-standing neglect of women's health, stating, 'Women's health has been underserved and overlooked for far too long.' She believes that Science & Humans is bringing much-needed innovation and transparency to hormone care, empowering women to take control of their health.

Hira Siddiqui, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Science & Humans, further highlights the importance of this partnership, saying, 'Science & Humans is redefining hormone care in Canada, and that requires a partner who challenges the status quo.' Romanow's credibility and powerful voice, according to Siddiqui, will help elevate women's health and normalize conversations that have been long overdue.

A Cultural Shift in Hormone Health

The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to create a cultural shift where women's hormone health is better understood, supported, and openly discussed. By raising awareness and encouraging evidence-based care, Science & Humans and Romanow aim to improve the lives of women across Canada who are struggling with hormonal imbalances.

In conclusion, this partnership between Science & Humans and Michele Romanow is a significant step towards addressing the gap in women's hormone health care. It highlights the potential for innovation and transparency in healthcare and the power of collaboration to drive positive change.

Women’s Hormone Health in Canada: Michele Romanow Joins Science&Humans as Brand Ambassador (2026)

References

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