Women's Boxing Extravaganza: Tysie Gallagher, Caroline Dubois, and More (2026)

The upcoming Caroline Dubois vs Terri Harper boxing event is set to be a historic night for women's boxing in Britain, with an incredible lineup of female fighters! But here's the twist: the undercard is where the real excitement lies.

Tysie Gallagher, the trailblazing British boxing sensation, will be joined by boxing powerhouses Elizabeth Oshoba and Shannon Courtenay on the undercard of this highly anticipated lightweight title unification bout. This trio of talented boxers is set to ignite the stage and showcase the very best of women's boxing.

Tysie Gallagher, the first-ever female British super-bantamweight champion, is a force to be reckoned with. At just 21 years old, she's already made history and is eager to prove she's the world's top super-bantamweight. She'll face Finland's unbeaten Teresa Makinen, who boasts an impressive 86 amateur bouts and a collection of Scandinavian titles. Makinen's confidence is palpable: "I respect Tysie, but I'm coming to perform at my highest level." But will Gallagher's experience give her the edge, or will Makinen's youth and determination prevail?

Elizabeth Oshoba, a Nigerian-born boxing star, is ready to make her mark in the UK. With six Nigerian national amateur titles and multiple international medals, she's a force to be reckoned with. Oshoba's determination is clear: "Every fight is a chance to prove who I am." She'll face Chelsey Arnell, a seasoned pro from Hull, in a six-round bout. Arnell is eager to showcase her skills in the longer rounds, adding an intriguing dynamic to the fight.

Shannon Courtenay, the former WBA titlist, is no stranger to the spotlight. She's thrilled to be back on Sky Sports, where she achieved her world title win. Courtenay's opponent, Sasha Booker, is equally determined, stating, "I'm ready to mix it up with the big names." Will Courtenay's experience on the big stage give her an advantage, or will Booker's hunger for success propel her to victory?

The co-main events feature Dubois vs Harper and Scotney vs Flores, but the undercard is where the real drama unfolds. Chantelle Cameron and Emma Dolan will also be vying for world titles, making this a night to remember for women's boxing.

Don't miss this groundbreaking event on April 5, live on Sky Sports. Who do you think will shine brightest on the undercard? Share your predictions and let's discuss!