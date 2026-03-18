Women-Owned Wedding Photography Businesses Dominate the Market (2026)

Women-led wedding photography businesses are dominating the charts! A recent study reveals a fascinating trend: six out of the top ten highest-rated women-owned small businesses are wedding photographers. But what's the secret behind their success?

The study, conducted by OnDeck (https://www.ondeck.com/resources/most-popular-women-owned-business-by-state), analyzed Yelp reviews of thousands of women-owned businesses across major US cities. And the results are eye-opening! A Tale Ahead (https://www.ataleahead.com/), owned by Annie and David Zou, took the top spot with a perfect 100% five-star rating. Annie's journey is inspiring; she shares, "I had to learn to lead with clarity...to project confidence." Her dedication paid off, as word-of-mouth now brings her clients.

But here's where it gets interesting: wedding photographers claimed six of the top ten spots, with Genevieve Elaine (https://genevieveelaine.com/) and Vitalia Kotik (https://www.vitaliakotik.com/) close behind A Tale Ahead. However, the remaining four positions were diverse, including a florist, a gym equipment installer, a notarial practice, and a wedding venue.

OnDeck's methodology was meticulous, searching Yelp for women-owned businesses with high ratings and then manually verifying each website. While they didn't define 'small business,' the US Small Business Administration sets the bar at 500 employees or fewer.

This study sparks an intriguing question: why are women-led wedding photography businesses so successful? Is it the personal touch, the attention to detail, or something else? Share your thoughts in the comments! And if you're a photographer, check out our guides on the best cameras and lenses for wedding photography, and a crash course by Wendy (https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/photography/wedding-photography/ive-photographed-my-fair-share-of-weddings-for-friends-and-family-heres-my-wedding-photography-crash-course) to level up your skills.