Woman in Critical Condition After Assault in Woodlands (2026)

A 44-year-old woman's life was hanging in the balance after a brutal assault at a Woodlands home. Paramedics discovered her critically injured outside Teakwood Avenue, prompting an urgent response from emergency services. The police revealed that the victim suffered a severe abdominal injury, requiring immediate medical attention at Royal Perth Hospital. The incident also involved a 36-year-old man, who was treated for hand injuries at the scene. Initial investigations suggest the parties involved knew each other, and authorities assured the public that there was no ongoing danger. However, a shocking turn of events unfolded as a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as criminal damage or destruction of property, in a separate incident at a Woodvale pharmacy just days earlier. The suspect remains in custody, awaiting a court appearance in Perth on Sunday, leaving the community grappling with the severity of the assault and the potential implications of the charges.