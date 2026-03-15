Woman Denied Ambulance, Sent Taxi During Seizure: Tasmanian Health System Under Fire (2026)

A Tasmanian woman's life was turned upside down when she was sent a taxi instead of an ambulance during a medical emergency. Mia Goody, 20, was having her first-ever seizure when her boyfriend Josh Tombs called for help. The dispatcher's response left Tombs stunned and Mia in a state of shock. But here's where it gets controversial... The Department of Health spokesperson defended the decision, citing high demand for ambulance services at the time. However, this response has sparked a heated debate. Is sending a taxi an acceptable alternative to an ambulance? The Health Minister Bridget Archer refused to comment on individual patient circumstances, while the Opposition Health Minister Sarah Lovell called the response 'completely unacceptable'. Mia was placed on an outpatient waiting list, leaving her with more questions than answers. This incident raises important questions about the accessibility and effectiveness of emergency services. What do you think? Is this a case of overworked emergency services or a necessary cost-saving measure? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Woman Denied Ambulance, Sent Taxi During Seizure: Tasmanian Health System Under Fire (2026)

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