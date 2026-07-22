Wolves-Spurs Game 5: Refs, TV and Announcers, Key Injuries (2026)

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Timberwolves and Spurs are set to face off in a crucial Game 5. With the series tied at 2-2, the outcome of this game could be a turning point in the conference semifinals. The spotlight is on the Wolves and Spurs, and the pressure is on to deliver a competitive performance.

One of the key factors in this game will be the officials. The referee assignments for Game 5 have been announced, and it's interesting to note that Scott Foster and Tony Brothers, who have had a history of issues with the Wolves, won't be involved. Instead, a different crew of officials, led by crew chief John Goble, will take charge. The Wolves have had a positive record with Goble as the crew chief this season, and it will be interesting to see if this trend continues.

The broadcast team for Game 5 will be the same as for Game 4, with Mike Tirico on play-by-play, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford as analysts, and Zora Stephenson as the courtside reporter. The pregame coverage on Peacock will feature Maria Taylor hosting NBA Showtime alongside former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. For those who prefer the local vibe, Alan Horton and Jim Petersen will have the radio call on KFAN-FM 100.3.

In terms of injuries, the Wolves are fortunate to have no one listed on the injury report, which means questions about Anthony Edwards' knees and Ayo Dosunmu's calf can be put to bed for now. However, the Spurs have a potential issue with point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is questionable due to right ankle soreness. Fox was shaken up during Game 4 and left the game for a bit before returning, but his absence would be a significant blow to the Spurs' chances.

The Wolves and Spurs are in a tight race, and the outcome of Game 5 could have a major impact on the series. The officials, broadcast team, and injuries will all play a role in determining the winner. It's a fascinating game that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, and I can't wait to see how it unfolds. Personally, I think the Wolves have a slight edge due to their positive record with the officials and the absence of any major injuries. However, the Spurs are a formidable team, and De'Aaron Fox's ankle injury could be a game-changer. It's anyone's game, and I'm excited to see who comes out on top.