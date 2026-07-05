A Star is Born: Woll's Heroics Lift Maple Leafs Over Devils

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, the Toronto Maple Leafs defied the odds and emerged victorious against the New Jersey Devils. With key players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Chris Tanev sidelined by injuries, the Leafs faced a daunting challenge. But, led by the exceptional performance of netminder Joseph Woll, they pulled off a dominant 4-0 win at Scotiabank Arena.

Woll, who earned his first shutout of the season and his first regular-season shutout in over a year, was the undisputed hero of the night. His 33 saves showcased his brilliance between the pipes. Matthew Knies, who scored an empty-netter in the third period, praised Woll, saying, "He was unreal for us. Easily our best player."

But here's where it gets controversial: Woll's performance wasn't just about his individual brilliance. It was a testament to the team's unity and determination. Despite the absence of key players, the Leafs played with heart and fought hard. Woll's teammates, especially Jake McCabe, who blocked eight shots, played a crucial role in the victory.

And this is the part most people miss: Woll's return from injury couldn't have come at a better time. After spending time on the injured reserve list, he's now won three games in a row. His presence has been a huge boost for the team, especially with the injuries they've been dealing with.

The Maple Leafs' recent form has been impressive, winning three of their last four games. Head coach Craig Berube noted the team's improved play, saying, "We're playing a lot better, puck play is better. Everybody contributed, and the goalie was pretty good. The team has confidence, they're understanding how we need to do things."

In a heartwarming tribute, the Leafs honored 10 players who passed away in 2025 before the game. This included Alex Faulkner, the first Newfoundlander to play in the NHL. Dawson Mercer, a Devils forward from Carbonear, Nfld., reflected on Faulkner's legacy, saying, "We all know who he was and how much he's meant to us. He was the first."

This report, originally published on December 31, 2025, by The Canadian Press, highlights the Maple Leafs' resilience and the inspiring performance of Joseph Woll. It's a story of teamwork, determination, and the power of a strong goalie performance.

What do you think? Was Woll's performance a result of individual brilliance or a testament to the team's unity? Let us know in the comments!