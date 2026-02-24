Wolf Sighting at Butte Falls Charter School: Classes Canceled, Safety Measures Taken (2026)

Wolf sighting leads to school closure at Butte Falls Charter School

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – In a recent incident, the Butte Falls Charter School took precautionary measures by canceling classes at its Natural Resource Center on February 12th after a wolf was spotted near the premises. The wolf was seen at approximately 1:15 p.m., close to the center, which is located outside the town, across from the Butte Falls Prospect Highway. The school's Assistant Principal, Ana Apgar, promptly contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to address the situation and ensure the safety of students. The school is collaborating with state and federal authorities to manage the presence of wolves in the area.

According to the International Wolf Center, fatal attacks on humans by wolves are extremely rare, often linked to rabies. Between 2002 and 2020, only 26 fatal attacks were recorded worldwide, with 14 attributed to rabies. The wolf in question was observed crossing Fish Lake Road and entering the Natural Resource Center property. Despite the temporary suspension of classes, school officials reported that students and staff remained calm during the incident.

The Butte Falls Charter School serves 159 students in a community situated approximately 40 miles east of Medford. Federal and state authorities have been notified about the incident. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is coordinating with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to place professional wolf hazers in the community and develop a long-term plan to address the situation.

This recent sighting in Butte Falls follows a series of wolf encounters in Central Oregon. On January 26th, a resident captured photos of a potential wolf near the Deschutes River, and another wolf from the Upper Deschutes Pack was recently filmed near residential homes in the Caldera Springs community near Sunriver. Aaron Bott, a wildlife biologist specializing in Central Oregon wolves, explained that young wolves often navigate rural neighborhoods during this time of year to find mates, driven by biological factors such as hormonal changes.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages residents to report wolf sightings with photos or track measurements through their website. KTVZ News has provided extensive coverage on wolf populations, their federal protections, and coexistence with ranchers, including articles on the Trump administration's efforts to remove gray wolves from Endangered Species Act protections, the surge in Oregon's wolf population, and the impact on farms after a lone wolf killed several calves.