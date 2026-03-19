WNBPA's Latest CBA Proposal: What You Need to Know (2026)

The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is making strategic moves in the latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, but will it be enough to satisfy all parties? The WNBPA's latest proposal includes concessions, a bold move that could shape the future of the WNBA and its players.

According to an anonymous source, the WNBPA has submitted a counterproposal to the WNBA, aiming to bridge the gap in ongoing negotiations. This proposal, a response to the WNBA's February 7th offer, includes a request for 25% of gross revenue in the first year, gradually increasing to an average of 27.5% over the agreement's lifespan. This is a notable shift from their previous demand for 30% in December, which sparked intense discussions. But here's where it gets controversial: the union also proposed a salary cap of under $9.5 million, a figure that might be a point of contention.

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The WNBA, on the other hand, is offering more than 70% of league and team net revenue, with a salary cap of $5.65 million per year, subject to increase with rising revenues. The league's proposal also includes a maximum base salary of $1 million, with potential earnings exceeding $1.3 million in 2026. And this is the part most people miss: the league is willing to grow the maximum salary to nearly $2 million by 2031, a significant increase.

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Housing is another critical aspect of the negotiations. The WNBPA advocates for continued housing support for players in the early years of their careers, with a gradual phase-out for those earning substantial multi-year guaranteed contracts. The WNBA's revised agreement offers one-bedroom apartments for minimum salary players and studios for two developmental players per team, a concession from their previous stance.

The WNBA claims the WNBPA's proposal would lead to substantial financial losses, while the union's sources project a more optimistic outcome. The players' union emphasizes the need for a deal that benefits both sides, ensuring the league's growth and investment. But the question remains: can they find a middle ground?

With the 2026 season looming, the players' union expresses urgency, aiming for a deal that doesn't compromise their interests. The WNBPA's Breanna Stewart expressed optimism, noting the owners' receptiveness to their demands. But will this lead to a breakthrough? The clock is ticking as the season's start date, May 8th, approaches, with expansion drafts, free agency, and the draft itself still to come.

The players have authorized a strike if necessary, adding further complexity to the situation. As negotiations continue, the WNBPA's strategy of making concessions could be a turning point. But will it be enough to secure a deal that satisfies both the players and the league? The outcome remains uncertain, and the court of public opinion is now open for debate.

WNBPA's Latest CBA Proposal: What You Need to Know (2026)

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