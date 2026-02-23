WNBA Rivals: Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks Playoff History (2026)

The Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks have a rivalry that’s as fiery as the Arizona sun—and it’s all rooted in their playoff history. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the Sparks dominated early, the Mercury’s resilience and strategic rebuild turned the tide, making their matchups a must-watch in WNBA history. Let’s dive into this electrifying saga.

The Phoenix Mercury, one of the WNBA’s original eight teams, has stood the test of time—unlike some of their inaugural peers. From the league’s very beginning, they’ve been a force to reckon with, but their journey hasn’t been without bumps. And this is the part most people miss: their rivalry with the Los Angeles Sparks isn’t just about wins and losses; it’s a story of evolution, redemption, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.

In 2000, the Mercury finished the season with a solid 20-12 record, setting the stage for their first playoff clash with the Sparks. Los Angeles emerged victorious, sweeping Phoenix 2-0 with commanding wins of 86-71 and 101-76. The Sparks then advanced to face the Houston Comets, who ultimately claimed their fourth consecutive championship. Meanwhile, the Mercury entered a rebuilding phase, missing the playoffs for several years but laying the groundwork for future success by adding powerhouse players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter.

Fast forward to 2007, and the Mercury secured their first championship, followed by another in 2009. That year, they faced the Sparks in the playoffs and flipped the script, defeating them 2-1. This victory propelled Phoenix to the Finals, where they triumphed over the Indiana Fever. Here’s the bold truth: Taurasi’s leadership and the team’s tenacity redefined their rivalry with Los Angeles, proving that comebacks are possible—even against long-standing foes.

The Mercury and Sparks clashed again in 2013, with Phoenix securing another 2-1 series win. However, their journey ended in the next round against the Minnesota Lynx. But 2014 was Phoenix’s year. They swept the Sparks in the playoffs and went on to claim their third championship, defeating the Lynx and Chicago Sky along the way. Controversial take: Was this the peak of the Mercury’s dominance, or just another chapter in their ongoing saga?

After a brief hiatus, the teams met again in the 2017 playoffs. This time, the Sparks swept the Mercury, only to fall to the Lynx in the Finals. Thought-provoking question: Does Los Angeles’ 2017 sweep diminish Phoenix’s legacy, or does it highlight the Mercury’s ability to consistently rise to the challenge?

From early setbacks to championship triumphs, the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks have given fans unforgettable moments. Their rivalry is a testament to the WNBA’s competitive spirit and the power of perseverance. What’s your take? Do you think the Mercury’s rebuild was their greatest strength, or did the Sparks’ early dominance set the tone for their rivalry? Let us know in the comments!

