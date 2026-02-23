WNBA Rivals: Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks Playoff History (2026)

The Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks have a rivalry that’s as fiery as the Arizona sun—and it’s all rooted in their playoff history. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the Sparks dominated early, the Mercury’s resilience and strategic rebuild turned the tide, making their matchups a must-watch in WNBA history. Let’s dive into this electrifying saga.

The Phoenix Mercury, one of the WNBA’s original eight teams, has stood the test of time—unlike some of their inaugural peers. From the league’s very beginning, they’ve been a force to reckon with, but their journey hasn’t been without bumps. And this is the part most people miss: their rivalry with the Los Angeles Sparks isn’t just about wins and losses; it’s a story of evolution, redemption, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.

In 2000, the Mercury finished the season with a solid 20-12 record, setting the stage for their first playoff clash with the Sparks. Los Angeles emerged victorious, sweeping Phoenix 2-0 with commanding wins of 86-71 and 101-76. The Sparks then advanced to face the Houston Comets, who ultimately claimed their fourth consecutive championship. Meanwhile, the Mercury entered a rebuilding phase, missing the playoffs for several years but laying the groundwork for future success by adding powerhouse players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter.

See Also
Chicago Sky Duo's Struggles in Unrivaled: Banham & Allen's Rough Start AnalyzedChicago Sky Duo's Struggles: Can They Turn it Around?How the Phoenix Mercury's Overtime Win in 2009 Led to a Historic ChampionshipBreanna Stewart's Powerful Message: Abolish ICE - WNBA Star's Activism

Fast forward to 2007, and the Mercury secured their first championship, followed by another in 2009. That year, they faced the Sparks in the playoffs and flipped the script, defeating them 2-1. This victory propelled Phoenix to the Finals, where they triumphed over the Indiana Fever. Here’s the bold truth: Taurasi’s leadership and the team’s tenacity redefined their rivalry with Los Angeles, proving that comebacks are possible—even against long-standing foes.

The Mercury and Sparks clashed again in 2013, with Phoenix securing another 2-1 series win. However, their journey ended in the next round against the Minnesota Lynx. But 2014 was Phoenix’s year. They swept the Sparks in the playoffs and went on to claim their third championship, defeating the Lynx and Chicago Sky along the way. Controversial take: Was this the peak of the Mercury’s dominance, or just another chapter in their ongoing saga?

See Also
Liberty's 2026 Schedule: A Road to Redemption

After a brief hiatus, the teams met again in the 2017 playoffs. This time, the Sparks swept the Mercury, only to fall to the Lynx in the Finals. Thought-provoking question: Does Los Angeles’ 2017 sweep diminish Phoenix’s legacy, or does it highlight the Mercury’s ability to consistently rise to the challenge?

From early setbacks to championship triumphs, the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks have given fans unforgettable moments. Their rivalry is a testament to the WNBA’s competitive spirit and the power of perseverance. What’s your take? Do you think the Mercury’s rebuild was their greatest strength, or did the Sparks’ early dominance set the tone for their rivalry? Let us know in the comments!

For more insights into this electrifying matchup, follow us on X and stay tuned for deeper dives into Phoenix’s playoff battles with the Los Angeles Sparks. Click here to join the conversation: https://x.com/MercuryOnSI!

WNBA Rivals: Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks Playoff History (2026)

References

Top Articles
Ketamine Therapy: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Alcohol Treatment Success
Franchise Tag Watch 2026: What It Means for the Chicago Bears and NFL Free Agency
Lunar New Year 2026: Year of the Fire Horse
Latest Posts
Blazers' Rising Stars: Yang Hansen & Donovan Clingan's All-Star Weekend Interviews
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Team Makes History at the Daytona 500
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 6022

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.