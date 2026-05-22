WNBA CBA Negotiations: Why the League Won't Budge on Salaries & What It Means for Players (2026)

The WNBA's latest CBA proposal remains a sticking point, with the Players' Association and the league far from reaching an agreement. The WNBPA has proposed a revenue-sharing model of 27.5% of gross revenue, down from their previous ask of 30%. This proposal comes after the league's initial offer of 70% of net revenue and a $5.65 million salary cap. The key issue here is the league's resistance to the Players' Association's financial demands, which could result in significant losses for the teams.

One potential compromise is the league's offer of guaranteed team housing for the 2026 season, specifically for players on minimum salaries or with no years of service in the next two years. However, this benefit would expire after 2028 for full-time roster players, according to The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant. The WNBPA's latest proposal, on the other hand, calls for teams to provide housing for players over the first several years of a new CBA, but not for those making close to the maximum salary in later years.

The WNBA's stance on revenue-sharing is a significant point of contention. The league's spokesperson stated that the Players' Association's proposal is unrealistic and would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. This has led to a heated back-and-forth between the two parties, with WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson refuting the league's sentiment, calling the league's actions a 'game' and questioning their commitment to negotiations.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the WNBA's scheduled start date of May 8 is fast approaching. With the draft lottery, draft, free agency, and training camp all pending, a resolution to the CBA negotiations is crucial. The players have authorized a strike 'when necessary' if negotiations stall, and the tension between the two sides is rising. The outcome of these negotiations will have a significant impact on the future of the WNBA and the well-being of its players.