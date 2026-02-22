WNBA CBA Deadline Passes: What's Next for Players and the League? | Free Agency Moratorium Explained (2026)

A crucial deadline has passed without a resolution for the WNBA and its players, leaving the league in a state of uncertainty. The clock has run out on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and both sides are now facing a challenging impasse.

As of Friday night, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) failed to reach a new agreement or extend the previous one. This has led to a bitter standstill, with both parties determined to secure a transformative deal that benefits everyone involved.

But here's where it gets controversial... With the CBA expired, the league and the players' union are now discussing a potential moratorium on free agency. This proposed halt would prevent teams from making qualifying offers and core designations to players, a crucial step in the free agency process. The league suggested this idea a few days ago, and now the union is reviewing the proposal.

Sources have revealed that WNBA front offices were instructed to prepare for extending qualifying offers and core designations under the expired agreement. This means that, technically, teams could start offering contracts as early as Sunday, creating a sense of urgency for players and teams alike.

And this is the part most people miss... With a new salary system on the horizon, featuring massive compensation increases, players are unlikely to sign any contracts until this crucial matter is resolved. Almost all veteran players are free agents this offseason, anticipating a new CBA that will significantly impact their earnings.

The expiration of the previous deal has opened a period called 'status quo,' where the working conditions of the former CBA are maintained. However, this also leaves the door open for potential work stoppages, such as a strike by the players or a lockout by the owners. Interestingly, the league has assured that they are not considering a lockout, according to sources.

The WNBPA released a statement expressing their disappointment, stating that the league and its teams have failed to meet them with the same commitment and seriousness. They remain unwavering in their pursuit of a transformative CBA, with pay equity being a non-negotiable demand.

"Make no mistake, progress is long overdue," the players emphasized. "We urge the league to seize this moment and meet us halfway."

The league, in its statement, acknowledged the importance of building upon the momentum of unprecedented popularity and growth. Their priority is a deal that not only increases player salaries but also enhances the overall player experience and supports the long-term growth of the league for current and future generations.

However, significant differences remain between the two sides, particularly regarding the revenue-sharing system. The league has proposed a system where players would receive, on average, 70% of net revenue over the agreement's lifetime. This proposal includes uncapped revenue sharing, a raise in maximum salaries, and substantial increases in average and minimum salaries. In contrast, the WNBPA proposed a salary cap of approximately $12.5 million in 2026, with an average player salary of $1 million and a maximum salary of $2.5 million.

As negotiations continue, the future of the WNBA hangs in the balance. Will the league and its players find common ground, or will this impasse lead to more significant consequences? Only time will tell, and the outcome will undoubtedly shape the future of women's basketball.