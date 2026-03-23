WNBA CBA Deadline: March 10th Looms as League, Players Negotiate 2026 Season (2026)

A crucial deadline looms for the WNBA and its players: March 10th. This date, as reported by ESPN, is the league's proposed deadline to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and ensure the 2026 schedule remains intact.

The WNBA, represented by its staff, labor committee, and owners, met virtually with over 50 players on Monday, marking the second bargaining session this month. During this meeting, the league shared the March 10th deadline, aiming to resolve the 16-month-long CBA talks.

But here's where it gets controversial: the two sides still have differing views on key issues. The primary sticking point is the revenue-sharing system, with housing benefits also causing a major rift. The WNBPA believes the league's revenue in 2025 warrants revenue sharing with players, and they're also pushing for a share of $9.25 million in licensing revenue.

The WNBPA's executive committee has been authorized to call a strike if necessary, a decision made in December. Brianna Turner, the WNBPA treasurer, emphasized the importance of this fight: "This shows our value and how what we're fighting for makes sense."

Despite the potential for a strike, the league is optimistic that a deal can be reached. However, even after an agreement is made, it could take weeks to ratify formally. The WNBA still has to conduct expansion drafts for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, and hold free agency for a significant portion of the league.

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Training camp is scheduled for April 19th, with the college draft on April 13th, and the regular season set to begin on May 8th.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver commented on the WNBA talks, saying, "Often, things tend to get done at the 11th hour." He added, "We're getting awfully close to that hour."

The two parties have exchanged proposals throughout the month, following a six-week stalemate earlier this year. The previous CBA was extended twice before finally expiring on January 9th.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these negotiations extends beyond the WNBA. It sets a precedent for other leagues and their players, influencing the future of sports labor relations.

So, what do you think? Is a deal on the horizon, or are we headed for a strike? Share your thoughts in the comments; we'd love to hear your perspective on this ongoing battle.