Wizards vs Kings 2026 | Will Riley's Clutch 3-Pointer Seals the Win! | NBA Game Recap (2026)

In an exhilarating showdown on February 2, 2026, the Washington Wizards triumphed over the Sacramento Kings with a final score of 116-112. This game was particularly noteworthy as it featured rookie sensation Will Riley, who achieved a personal best this season by scoring 18 points. His performance peaked with a crucial 3-pointer that put the Wizards ahead with just over two minutes remaining in the game, elevating the excitement for the home crowd.

The Wizards, who have had a challenging season, showcased a strong effort from their bench, contributing a staggering 61 points compared to the Kings' reserves, who struggled to find their rhythm. AJ Johnson also shone brightly for Washington, adding 17 points, alongside Bilal Coulibaly and Marvin Bagley III, both of whom contributed 15 points. This victory marked the Wizards' third win in four games after overcoming a nine-game losing streak, allowing them to leapfrog Indiana and momentarily escape the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

On the flip side, the Kings, who are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference, faced their ninth consecutive defeat, leaving them winless on their season-long East Coast trip, finishing at 0-6. Zach LaVine led the Kings with an impressive 35 points, while DeMar DeRozan added 32 points, but their efforts weren't enough to secure a win.

Sacramento’s Maxime Raynaud chipped in with 14 points, yet the rest of the team struggled to make a significant impact, with no other player scoring more than six points. In a surprising twist, the Wizards' coach, Brian Keefe, utilized a lineup featuring four players who have spent time in the G League this season during the game's critical moments. This includes Riley and Johnson, alongside Skal Labissiere and Sharife Cooper, whose tip-in late in the game extended Washington's lead to 115-110.

For Labissiere, he managed to score 13 points, while veteran Anthony Gill saw increased playing time, totaling 27 minutes despite not scoring during the game. The fourth quarter was particularly tense, as DeRozan sparked a 12-3 run, giving the Kings a fleeting lead at 101-98. However, the young Riley countered with eight points in subsequent plays, propelling the Wizards back into the lead.

Looking ahead, the Kings will attempt to turn their fortunes around as they prepare to host the Memphis Grizzlies this Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Wizards will face off against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, hoping to build on their recent momentum.