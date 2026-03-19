Wizards Hold Off Magic: Game Recap January 6, 2026 (2026)

A thrilling NBA encounter unfolded on January 6, 2026, as the Washington Wizards narrowly escaped with a victory over the resilient Orlando Magic. The game, a testament to the league's unpredictability, showcased the young Wizards' potential and the Magic's never-say-die attitude.

The Wizards' Youthful Energy vs. Magic's Resilience

CJ McCollum, with his 27-point performance, was the catalyst for the Wizards' success, guiding them through a near-collapse after a dominant start. Alex Sarr's 23 points further emphasized the team's depth and talent, especially considering their recent turnaround.

But here's where it gets controversial: the Wizards, despite their promising future, started the season with a dismal 3-20 record. However, their recent 7-5 run has injected new life into their campaign.

And this is the part most people miss: the Wizards' inexperience almost cost them the game. After building a comfortable 26-point lead, they allowed the Magic to creep back into the game, reducing the deficit to just 14 points by the end of the third quarter.

The Magic, sensing an opportunity, continued their charge in the fourth, cutting the lead to a mere two points with just over five minutes remaining. Goga Bitadze's layup had the Magic believing in a historic comeback.

But McCollum, the veteran leader, stepped up when it mattered most. He found Sarr for an alley-oop, followed by a midrange jumper and a crucial three-pointer, effectively putting the game out of reach.

McCollum's final three-pointer with just under two minutes left sealed the deal, giving the Wizards a 117-107 lead and ultimately a 120-112 victory.

The Magic, despite the loss, showed their fighting spirit. Jase Richardson and Desmond Bane led the scoring with 20 and 15 points, respectively. However, the absence of starters Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, both injured, proved costly.

So, what's next for these teams? The Magic travel to Brooklyn on Wednesday night, while the Wizards face a tough test in Philadelphia.

Will the Wizards continue their upward trajectory, or will the Magic find their winning form again? The NBA season is full of surprises, and these teams will undoubtedly have their say in the race for the playoffs.

What are your thoughts on this game? Do you think the Wizards' youth will be their strength or a liability? And can the Magic turn things around without their key players? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments!