Wishlink's Series B Funding: $17.5 Mn and a Creator-Commerce Revolution (2026)

Get ready for an exciting update in the world of creator-focused commerce! Wishlink, a game-changer in the industry, has just secured a massive $17.5 million in Series B funding, and we're here to break it down for you.

But here's where it gets controversial... Wishlink, founded by Shaurya Gupta, Divyansh Ameta, and Chandan Yadav, has been on a rapid growth trajectory since its inception in 2022. With a unique platform that connects creators and brands, Wishlink has become a powerhouse in the influencer-driven product discovery space.

The recent funding round, led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, is a testament to Wishlink's potential and impact. Existing investors, Fundamentum and Elevation Capital, also joined forces to support Wishlink's vision. This new round comes after a two-year gap, with Wishlink's previous funding rounds in 2024 and 2022, totaling $10 million.

So, what's next for Wishlink? The fresh capital will be utilized to expand its creator and brand partnerships, further strengthening its technology infrastructure. Wishlink aims to enhance its platform's capabilities, benefiting creators, brands, and consumers alike.

Currently, Wishlink boasts an impressive network of over 40,000 monthly active creators, generating a staggering 300,000 pieces of content monthly. This content drives over 6 million orders and generates more than Rs 350 crore in monthly sales for partner brands and e-commerce platforms.

Wishlink's platform is a win-win for all parties involved. It empowers creators to monetize their content and earn commissions through product-linked content, while brands benefit from increased sales and customer acquisition. Additionally, Wishlink's data-driven tools provide valuable insights for brands to track performance and enhance the shopping experience for consumers.

According to Wishlink's annual financial statement, the company's revenue from operations skyrocketed by 356% YoY, reaching Rs 53.80 crore in FY25. While losses remained relatively stable at Rs 18.79 crore, this impressive growth trajectory showcases Wishlink's potential for profitability.

And this is the part most people miss... Wishlink's success lies in its ability to bridge the gap between creators and brands, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. With its innovative platform and strategic partnerships, Wishlink is poised to revolutionize the creator-commerce landscape.

So, what's your take on Wishlink's journey and its impact on the industry? Do you think Wishlink's model is sustainable and scalable? We'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions in the comments below! Let's spark a discussion and explore the future of creator-focused commerce together.