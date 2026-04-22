Wisconsin’s 200 Breast Finalists | 2026 Big Ten Women’s Championships Ups/Mids/Downs (2026)

The 2026 Women's Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships are set to be a thrilling event, with teams battling it out for the top spot. But here's where it gets controversial: the concept of 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' is a unique way to track team performances, and it might not be the most accurate representation of a team's overall success. So, let's dive into the details and explore the pros and cons of this system, and see how it impacts the championship's outcomes. **

The 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' System

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' system is a way to track team performances during the preliminary rounds. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final, and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final. **

With that in mind, we'll be tracking 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' after each prelims session. 'Up' refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, 'Mid' to B finalists, and 'Down' to C finalists. But is this system truly reflective of a team's overall performance? **

Day 2 and Day 3 Prelims: Tracking the 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs'

Let's take a look at the Day 2 and Day 3 Prelims results and see how the teams performed according to the 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' system. **

Day 2 Prelims:

Michigan - 517.5 Indiana - 398 Ohio State - 390 Wisconsin - 384 USC - 296 Minnesota - 290 UCLA - 255 Northwestern - 202 Nebraska - 184.5 Rutgers - 171.5 Purdue - 164 Iowa - 149 Illinois - 114.5 Penn State - 106

Day 3 Prelims:

100 Back

- Michigan: 6/6/3

- Wisconsin: 7/7/2

- USC: 5/1/4

- Indiana: 5/3/1

- Ohio State: 5/6/2

- UCLA: 4/1/2

- Nebraska: 1/1/2

- Minnesota: 0/5/5

- Rutgers: 0/0/2

- Northwestern: 0/3/1

- Illinois: 0/0/1

- Penn State: 0/1/1

- Iowa: 1/0/1

- Purdue: 0/2/1

200 Breast

- Michigan: 2/1/0

- Wisconsin: 1/1/1

- USC: 0/0/1

- Indiana: 3/0/0

- Ohio State: 0/2/1

- UCLA: 2/0/0

- Nebraska: 0/0/1

- Minnesota: 0/2/1

- Rutgers: 0/0/0

- Northwestern: 0/1/0

- Illinois: 0/0/1

- Penn State: 0/1/0

- Iowa: 0/1/0

- Purdue: 0/1/1

500 Free

- Michigan: 2/0/1

- Wisconsin: 3/2/1

- USC: 2/1/2

- Indiana: 0/2/0

- Ohio State: 0/2/1

- UCLA: 1/0/0

- Nebraska: 0/0/1

- Minnesota: 0/1/1

- Rutgers: 0/0/0

- Northwestern: 0/0/0

- Illinois: 0/0/0

- Penn State: 0/0/0

- Iowa: 0/0/1

- Purdue: 0/0/0

50 Free

- Michigan: 1/2/1

- Wisconsin: 1/1/0

- USC: 2/0/1

- Indiana: 2/1/1

- Ohio State: 3/2/0

- UCLA: 0/0/2

- Nebraska: 1/0/0

- Minnesota: 0/1/2

- Rutgers: 0/0/0

- Northwestern: 0/1/1

- Illinois: 0/0/0

- Penn State: 0/0/1

- Iowa: 1/0/0

- Purdue: 0/1/0

Day 3 Prelims Scoring + Relay Seed Scoring:

Team Total 100 Back 200 Breast 500 Free 50 Free 400 Medley Relay

Michigan 351 79 61 61 86 64

Ohio State 300.5 34 43 115 56.5 52

Wisconsin 254 45 107 38 14 50

Indiana 232.5 73 30 0 73.5 56

USC 209.5 7 73 52 23.5 54

UCLA 169 47 26 9 39 48

Minnesota 132 32 19 20 17 44

Northwestern 93 9 0 25 13 46

Nebraska 73 4 1 26 12 30

Purdue 72 18 0 14 0 40

Iowa 52 0 2 0 22 28

Penn State 45 11 0 2 0 32

Illinois 37 3 0 0 0 34

Rutgers 31.5 0 0 0 5.5 26

Projected Scores (Excluding Diving)

Team Day 2 Actual Day 2 Projected Total Projected

Michigan 517.5 351 868.5

Ohio State 390 300.5 690.5

Wisconsin 384 254 636

Indiana 398 232.5 630.5

USC 296 209.5 505.5

UCLA 255 169 424

Minnesota 290 132 422

Northwestern 202 93 295

Nebraska 184.5 73 257.5

Purdue 164 72 236

Rutgers 171.5 31.5 203

Iowa 149 52 201

Illinois 114.5 37 151.5

Penn State 106 45 151

The Controversy: Is 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' Accurate?

The 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' system is a useful tool for tracking team performances during the preliminary rounds, but it might not be the most accurate representation of a team's overall success. Here's why: **

Limited Context : The system only considers the top 8 finishers in the A final, places 9 through 16 in the B final, and places 17 through 24 in the C final. It doesn't take into account the overall depth of a team or the quality of the swimmers in the lower-ranked finals. **

Inaccurate Representation : A team with strong swimmers in the B and C finals might be underestimated by the system, as it only focuses on the top 8. Conversely, a team with strong swimmers in the lower-ranked finals might be overestimated. **

Diving Impact: The projected scores exclude diving points, which can significantly impact a team's overall score. For example, Wisconsin has 16 finals in total, including seven 'A' finalists, and six of their total finals swims come in the 200 breaststroke. **

Conclusion

The 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' system is a useful tool for tracking team performances during the preliminary rounds, but it might not be the most accurate representation of a team's overall success. As we've seen, it can lead to an inaccurate representation of a team's overall performance, and it doesn't take into account the overall depth of a team or the quality of the swimmers in the lower-ranked finals. **

So, while the system is a fun and engaging way to track team performances, it's essential to consider its limitations and not solely rely on it to determine a team's overall success. **

And this is the part most people miss: the 'Ups', 'Mids', and 'Downs' system is a great way to engage with the championships, but it's just one piece of the puzzle. To truly understand a team's performance, you need to look at the bigger picture, including the overall depth of the team, the quality of the swimmers in the lower-ranked finals, and the impact of diving points.