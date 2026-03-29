Winter Storm Warning: Snow, Ice Pellets, and Freezing Rain Impact Commutes in GTA (2026)

A winter storm is set to disrupt the morning and evening commutes in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Wednesday, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. The storm warning has been issued, with Environment Canada predicting multiple hours of freezing rain in certain parts of the region. This could lead to significant snowfall, with estimates ranging from 5 to 15 centimeters, and potential ice buildup of a few millimeters. The impact is expected to be felt throughout the day, with school buses canceled across the GTA, including Toronto, and GO Transit operating on a special schedule. The storm is anticipated to continue until Wednesday evening, affecting both the morning and evening rush hours. As the weather conditions change, it's crucial to stay updated with live forecasts and alerts for the most accurate information. Remember to exercise caution when traveling, especially on bus and train platforms, parking lots, and station buildings, as they may become snow-covered, icy, and slippery.

Winter Storm Warning: Snow, Ice Pellets, and Freezing Rain Impact Commutes in GTA (2026)

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