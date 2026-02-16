Winter Storm Fern: Power Outages in Western North Carolina | Asheville & Cedar Mountain Update (2026)

A chilling winter storm left a trail of darkness across Western North Carolina, but the impact wasn't felt equally by everyone!

After a relatively calm and dry Saturday, Winter Storm Fern decided to make its grand entrance overnight, blanketing Western North Carolina with a treacherous layer of ice. While many areas managed to stay lit, the storm's icy grip tightened considerably for numerous residents near the North Carolina-South Carolina border, leaving them in the dark.

Here in Asheville, we've seen some minor disruptions. As of 6:41 a.m. on Sunday, January 25th, the Duke Energy outage map indicated that about 163 customers in the Bent Creek neighborhood were experiencing power loss. Other areas like Franklin, Waynesville, and Brevard also reported outages, with 339, 424, and 286 customers affected, respectively. These numbers, while significant, paint a picture of a city largely weathering the storm's electrical challenges.

But here's where it gets really impactful: The true brunt of the storm's power-disrupting force was felt in Cedar Mountain. By 5:23 a.m. Sunday morning, a staggering 952 customers had lost their electricity. That's a huge number of households plunged into darkness, highlighting how localized the storm's most severe effects can be.

In all these cases, Duke Energy has attributed the cause to "Storm Damage." Their crews are currently on standby, patiently waiting for the weather conditions to improve before they can safely assess the damage and provide an estimated timeline for when power will be restored. This waiting game is often the most frustrating part for those without electricity, isn't it?

This story is still unfolding, and we'll be sure to bring you the latest updates as they become available.

Now, let's talk about this uneven impact. Is it fair that some communities bear the brunt of storm damage while others are relatively untouched? What do you think about the response to these localized outages? Let us know in the comments below!