Winter Storm Fern: Columbus Roads and Freeways Covered in Snow (2026)

Winter Storm Fern has unleashed its full fury on Ohio, blanketing major roads and freeways in a thick layer of snow, as captured by traffic cameras across Columbus. But here's where it gets serious: a level three snow emergency has been declared, effectively shutting down all roads to non-emergency personnel. This means that as of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 25, 2026, the city’s arteries—from I-70 and I-270 to State Route 315 and High Street—are virtually impassable. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the city of Columbus have released images that paint a stark picture of the storm’s impact, leaving many to wonder: How long will this paralysis last, and what does it mean for essential services and residents? And this is the part most people miss—while the snow may seem picturesque, it poses significant risks to safety and mobility. For instance, at locations like I-71 at Dublin Granville Road and Fourth Street downtown, the snow has piled up so high that visibility is nearly zero. Controversially, some argue that the city could have been better prepared, while others commend the swift declaration of the emergency. What do you think? Are we doing enough to handle extreme weather events like this? Let’s discuss in the comments below. From I-670 to State Route 750, the story is the same: Winter Storm Fern has brought Columbus to a standstill, leaving us to grapple with its aftermath and the lessons it may hold for future storms.