Winter Storm Fern Causes Over 11,000 Flight Cancellations (2026)

Winter Storm Fern has wreaked havoc on air travel across the United States, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and frustrated. Over 11,000 flights grounded is a staggering number, and it's a testament to the storm's ferocity. But here's the shocking part: this is just the tip of the iceberg.

As of Sunday noon, FlightAware's tracking revealed a staggering 11,123 cancellations, with American Airlines bearing the brunt. Nearly half of their scheduled flights, amounting to 1,489, have been canceled. This is a significant disruption for anyone planning to fly with them. But it's not just American Airlines; La Guardia and JFK International airports have also been hit hard, with 436 and 443 outgoing flights canceled, respectively. And Newark Liberty isn't far behind, canceling a whopping 83% of its flights, totaling 434 trips.

And this is where it gets even more challenging: FlightAware also reported 12,868 delays for flights to and from the US. So, not only are flights being canceled, but those that are still operating are facing significant delays, adding to the travel chaos.

The impact of Winter Storm Fern on air travel is immense, and it raises questions about the resilience of the aviation industry in the face of extreme weather. Are we prepared for such disruptions? How can airlines better manage these situations? These are questions that demand attention, especially as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of storms.

