Winter Olympics Day 14: Kyra Wheatley and Reilly Flanagan Compete in Ski Cross and Aerials (2026)

Winter Olympics day 14 brought surprising moments and bold Aussie appearances, with Kyra Wheatley making her debut in ski cross seeding and Reilly Flanagan tackling the men's aerials, while two Australian teams prepared to race in the first heat of the two-woman bobsleigh. The day also features the men's ice hockey semifinals, where Canada meets Finland and the United States battles Slovakia, showcasing the high-stakes drama that defines the Games.

Overview

- Australia’s single ski cross competitor, Kyra Wheatley, contends in the women’s ski cross seeding round, kicking off her Winter Olympics journey for Milano Cortina with a strong showing that could influence her place in the elimination rounds. This marks Wheatley’s first Olympic appearance in ski cross, after transitioning from alpine skiing to embrace the sport’s fast-paced chaos.

- Reilly Flanagan competes in the men’s aerials, aiming to post a solid score in the qualification stage, a critical step toward reaching finals. Flanagan’s run comes amid variable wind conditions that add an extra layer of challenge to the aerials event.

- Australia also fields two teams in the opening heat of the two-woman bobsleigh, highlighting the nation’s continued presence across multiple disciplines and its depth in team events.

- The day’s ice hockey slate sees the semifinals unfold: Canada vs Finland, and the United States vs Slovakia, delivering the competitive intensity expected from Olympic tournament play.

Moment-by-moment highlights

- In the aerials arena, a notable first big move arrives as Connor Curran of the United States lands a high-difficulty trick, earning a strong score and signaling the day’s early energy level. Curran’s performance sets a benchmark for others to chase as the field tightens.

- Flanagan’s first aerials attempt shows his ability to combine height with precision; his back-double full-double twist earns him a competitive score and a pathway to improve in subsequent rounds. Coaches’ encouragement helps keep momentum and focus under pressure.

- The ski cross action intensifies as times begin to collapse into a tight leaderboard; the defending Beijing champion and other veteran racers push hard to secure favorable seeding, with the current best times separating from the pack by fractions of a second.

- Afternoon and evening sessions also bring life to Livigno’s halfpipe scene, where the crowd watches a mix of athletes from nearby nations and a handful of competitors aiming to earn finals berths, even as some teams wait for their moment in subsequent runs.

Athlete pathways and implications

- Wheatley’s seeding results will influence her path through the rounds; a top-20 seed could help avoid tougher heat matchups in the 1/8 finals, increasing her chances of advancing.

- Flanagan’s performance in the aerials is crucial not only for maximizing his own result but also for contributing to Australia’s momentum in the sport, potentially shaping selection for the final rounds and future events.

- The two-woman bobsleigh teams aim to capitalize on a strong start, with early heats setting the tone for relay confidence and overall team morale.

- In ice hockey, both semifinals present high-pressure environments where even small tactical advantages or psychological edges can decide a medal outcome, underscoring the depth of competition at the Games.

Why this matters

- Australia’s ongoing presence across multiple disciplines on day 14 demonstrates the nation’s broad winter-sport capabilities and its athletes’ resilience amid tough conditions and intense international competition. This continued cross-discipline engagement also helps build a broader fan base and inspires upcoming athletes to pursue diverse winter sports paths.

- The day’s events illustrate how Olympic storytelling unfolds: early seeding, high-difficulty tricks, and strategic matchups all interact to shape the medal picture and the narrative of the Games.

Question for discussion

Do you think Wheatley's seeding position will translate into a deeper run in ski cross, or will other contenders seize the opportunity on day 14?