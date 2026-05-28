Winter Olympics 2026: GB's Bruce Mouat & Jen Dodds Miss Out on Curling Bronze - Full Analysis (2026)

The 2026 Winter Olympics brought a bittersweet moment for British curling duo Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat. After a stellar performance in the round-robin stage, where they emerged as the top-ranked team, their journey towards a medal took a turn during the play-offs.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Dodds and Mouat found themselves on the losing end of a bronze medal match against the host nation, Italy. This loss marked their second Olympic heartbreak in four years, as they once again fell short of their medal aspirations.

The British team's remarkable form in the round-robin format, with just one defeat, seemed to evaporate during the play-offs. A surprising defeat by Sweden in the semi-finals was followed by a 5-3 loss to Italy, leaving Team GB without a single medal at the Games.

The Scottish pair's Olympic journey has been filled with both triumphs and disappointments. While they have achieved success in other events, this particular loss left them with a sense of unfinished business.

Dodds, reflecting on the experience, expressed her emotions, stating, 'So close, but so far. It hurts the same as four years ago, but I don't want to ugly-cry, so I'll stop there.'

The team's performance in the play-offs was a stark contrast to their earlier dominance. They struggled to find their rhythm, with fine margins proving to be their downfall. Despite starting with the hammer, a theoretically advantageous position, they missed crucial shots, allowing Italy to dictate the pace of the game.

The Italian team, led by Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, showcased their skill and composure, ultimately securing the bronze medal. The British duo's near-misses and missed opportunities left them with a sense of regret, especially considering their previous experiences.

Mouat, sharing his thoughts, mentioned, 'It's rough. We played so much better than four years ago, so to leave with the same result is going to hurt for a while.'

The challenge for Dodds and Mouat now lies in their recovery and preparation for the men's and women's events, respectively. With the men's team favored for gold, Mouat will take to the ice again, while Dodds will have a day off before her women's team faces the Chinese on Thursday.

Despite the disappointment, the duo's resilience and experience could prove to be their strength. As they navigate the remaining events, they draw upon their past successes, hoping to turn their Olympic fortunes around and secure the medals they deserve.