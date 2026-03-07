Winter Olympics 2026: Day 9 Highlights - Don't Miss These Exciting Events! (2026)

Day 9 of the 2026 Winter Olympics is here, and it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable day of competition—but here’s where it gets exciting: Australia’s athletes are poised to steal the spotlight in some of the most thrilling events. From high-speed races to gravity-defying stunts, this is one schedule you won’t want to miss. Let’s dive into the must-watch moments and why they’re worth your attention.

Kicking off at 8pm AEDT, the women’s monobob first heat takes center stage, featuring Australian star Bree Walker. This event is a test of precision and power as athletes navigate a treacherous bobsled course solo. But here’s the twist: monobob is relatively new to the Olympics, and strategies are still evolving. Will Walker’s experience give her the edge? And this is the part most people miss—the mental focus required here is just as crucial as physical strength.

Simultaneously at 8pm AEDT, the women’s giant slalom begins its first run, with Aussie Phoebe Heaydon carving her way down the slopes. The final, at 11:30pm AEDT, promises nail-biting action as skiers battle for every fraction of a second. Fun fact: giant slalom is often called the ‘thinking person’s race’ because it demands both speed and tactical decision-making. Can Heaydon outsmart the competition?

At 8:30pm AEDT, the men’s dual moguls heat up with four Australians—Matt Graham, Cooper Woods, Jackson Harvey, and George Murphy—competing head-to-head. This event is a spectacle of aerial tricks and lightning-fast turns. But here’s where it gets controversial: judging in moguls is subjective, and what one judge sees as a flawless jump, another might deduct points for. Will the Aussies’ creativity or consistency win over the panel?

Late-night viewers, take note: At 11:45pm AEDT, the mixed team snowboard cross quarterfinals hit the slopes, with two Australian teams in the mix. This high-octane event is a chaotic blend of speed and strategy, where collisions and overtakes are par for the course. And this is the part most people miss—team dynamics play a huge role here. Will Australia’s squads work together seamlessly, or will individual ambition take over?

From 12:15am AEDT, the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying runs begin, starring Aussies Tess Coady, Mela Stalker, and Ally Hickman. This event is a showcase of style and daring as riders hit rails and jumps with jaw-dropping tricks. But here’s the question: will the judges reward technical difficulty or artistic flair? It’s a debate that divides fans every time.

Closing out Day 9 at 5:45am AEDT, figure skating takes the ice with Anastasiia Golubeva and Hektor Giotopoulos Moore in the pair skating short program. This event combines athleticism with artistry, but it’s also one of the most pressure-packed—a single misstep can cost valuable points. Can the Aussie duo deliver a flawless performance under the bright lights?

Streaming options: If you’re not near a TV, catch all the action live on 9 Now or Stan Sport. And here’s a thought to leave you with: With so many Australian athletes competing across these events, which one do you think will bring home the glory? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your predictions and opinions!