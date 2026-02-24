Winter Olympics 2026 Day 2 LIVE: Ester Ledecka, Lindsey Vonn & Team GB Highlights - Milan-Cortina (2026)

Winter Olympics 2026: Day Two - Live Updates from Milan-Cortina

Get ready for an action-packed day at the Winter Olympics 2026! Here's a breakdown of what to expect on Day Two:

  • Live Coverage: Tune in to the BBC for live updates from Milan-Cortina, Italy. Don't miss a moment of the thrilling competitions!
  • Medal Table: Keep an eye on the medal tally as the day unfolds. Who will be at the top of the leaderboard?
  • Watch & Listen: Immerse yourself in the excitement through the BBC's live stream and audio coverage.

Featured Athletes and Events:

  • Ester Ledecka's Quest: Czech snowboarding sensation Ester Ledecka aims to make history by becoming the first snowboarder to win three consecutive Olympic titles. Will she add another gold to her collection?
  • Lindsey Vonn's Comeback: The legendary American skier Lindsey Vonn, despite recently rupturing her ACL, is determined to compete in the women's downhill at 10:30 GMT. Her resilience is inspiring!
  • Andrew Musgrave's Skiathlon: Team GB's Andrew Musgrave will be in action at the skiathlon event starting at 11:30. Will he bring home a medal for Britain?
  • Mixed Doubles Curling: Britain's Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds will showcase their curling skills in the mixed doubles competition, with matches scheduled for 13:35 and 18:05.
  • Mia Brookes' Big Air: GB's rising star, Mia Brookes, just 19 years old, will compete in the big air qualification at 18:30. Can she secure a spot in the finals?

Sunday's Gold Rush: Get ready for a medal-filled day on Sunday, with eight golds up for grabs. Stay tuned to our daily guide for all the action and results.

Don't miss out on any of the excitement! Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and join us for live updates from the Winter Olympics 2026!

