Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need to Know | Sports, Schedule, and Australian Athletes (2026)

Are you ready for a Winter Olympics like no other? The 2026 Milano-Cortina Games are set to dazzle, but they’re also breaking the mold in ways that might surprise even the most seasoned sports fans. From sprawling venues across northern Italy to a historic first for co-hosting cities, this edition promises to be both groundbreaking and controversial. But here’s where it gets really interesting: for the first time, the Games are fully embracing cost-cutting reforms, relying heavily on existing venues and temporary setups. Is this the future of sustainable Olympics, or a compromise too far? Let’s dive in.

When Do the Games Begin?

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday, February 6, local time (Saturday morning AEDT) at Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium. But don’t be fooled—the action starts early, with mixed curling matches and women’s ice hockey preliminaries getting underway before the ceremony. The Games will run for 16 days, wrapping up on February 22. For Aussies tuning in, the opening ceremony begins at 6:00am AEDT—set your alarms!

Aussie Pride on Full Display

Australia’s flag bearers, moguls skiers Jakara Anthony and Matt Graham, won’t be in Milan for the ceremony. Instead, they’ll march in Livigno, one of three hubs alongside Cortina d’Ampezzo and Predazzo. And for the first time, there will be two Olympic cauldrons: one at Milan’s Arco della Pace and another in Cortina’s Piazza Dibona. But here’s the twist: with events spread across eight cities and over 22,000 square kilometers, these Games are the most geographically dispersed in history. Is this a logistical nightmare or a celebration of Italy’s diverse landscapes? You decide.

Why So Spread Out?

The short answer? Cost. These Games are the first to fully adopt the International Olympic Committee’s cost-cutting reforms, with 90% of venues being existing or temporary. But at what cost to the athlete experience? Take Alpine skiing, for example, where women’s events are in Cortina and men’s in Bormio—a five-and-a-half-hour drive apart. Milan-Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier admits, ‘It’s very complicated due to the big distances and different regional representatives.’ Is this a recipe for chaos, or a testament to adaptability?

The Sports: A Mix of Tradition and Thrill

With 16 sports on the schedule, there’s something for everyone. Australia is competing in 11 of them, notably missing curling, ice hockey, Nordic combined, speed skating, and ski jumping. Here’s a closer look at some of the highlights:

Alpine Skiing: Split into speed (downhill, Super G) and technical (giant slalom, slalom) events, this sport demands both velocity and precision. Fun fact: It debuted in 1936 but hasn’t been in every Olympics.

Split into speed (downhill, Super G) and technical (giant slalom, slalom) events, this sport demands both velocity and precision. Fun fact: It debuted in 1936 but hasn’t been in every Olympics. Biathlon: Imagine cross-country skiing with target practice. Miss a shot? Add a penalty lap or time. Controversial opinion: This sport is as much about nerves as it is about fitness.

Imagine cross-country skiing with target practice. Miss a shot? Add a penalty lap or time. This sport is as much about nerves as it is about fitness. Bobsleigh: From four-man sleds to the solo monobob, this is speed on ice. Did you know the Cortina bobsled track starred in a James Bond film?

From four-man sleds to the solo monobob, this is speed on ice. Did you know the Cortina bobsled track starred in a James Bond film? Freestyle Skiing: Australia’s medal hopefuls shine here, especially in aerials and moguls. But don’t sleep on ski cross—it’s high-octane chaos.

Australia’s medal hopefuls shine here, especially in aerials and moguls. But don’t sleep on ski cross—it’s high-octane chaos. Ice Hockey: For the first time since 2014, NHL players are back, making this the most star-studded tournament in years.

For the first time since 2014, NHL players are back, making this the most star-studded tournament in years. Skeleton: Like luge, but face-first. Athletes hit speeds of 140km/h while experiencing 5G forces. Is this sport too extreme?

Like luge, but face-first. Athletes hit speeds of 140km/h while experiencing 5G forces. Ski Mountaineering (Skimo): The newest addition, skimo combines uphill climbing with downhill skiing. Will it catch on, or is it a one-time wonder?

Australia’s Medal Hopes

With a 53-strong team—the second-largest ever—Australia is aiming for its most successful Winter Games. Historically, the nation has never won more than four medals in a single Games, but with 26 World Cup medals across seven disciplines, 2026 could be the year they break the record. But here’s the question: Can they overcome the logistical challenges of such a sprawling event?

How to Watch

In Australia, Channel Nine has exclusive rights, so tune in via Nine, NineNow, or Stan Sport. For live updates, ABC Sport’s nightly blog is your go-to.

Final Thoughts

The 2026 Winter Olympics are shaping up to be a spectacle of innovation and controversy. From the unprecedented spread of venues to the introduction of skimo, these Games are pushing boundaries. But is bigger always better? As you watch, consider this: Are the cost-cutting measures a step forward for sustainability, or a step back for the Olympic spirit? Let the debates—and the Games—begin!