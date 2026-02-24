Winter Olympics 2026: A Guide to Today's Events - Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating, and More! (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed day at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina! Today's schedule is jam-packed with thrilling events and medal ceremonies. NBC Olympics has got you covered with all the details you need to catch the action live.

The Ultimate Viewing Guide for Sunday, February 8th

If you're looking for a relaxing day of Olympic viewing, NBC and Gold Zone have got you sorted. Here's a breakdown of the live streaming and broadcast schedule for today:

Gold Zone: Day 2 - Catch all the action from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. This is your one-stop shop for all the sports in action, with a focus on the athletes who are favorites to take home the gold.

NBC Daytime: Alpine Skiing & More - From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., tune in to Peacock or NBCOlympics.com for a mix of Alpine Skiing and other exciting sports. Don't miss out on the early morning action!

NBC Primetime - Catch the evening's highlights from 10:45 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. This is your chance to see the day's top performances and get ready for the late-night thrills.

NBC Late Night - For the night owls, NBC Late Night runs from 12:35 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. You won't want to miss the intense competitions and dramatic finishes that often happen under the cover of darkness.

How to Watch Every Event Live

To catch all the Olympic action live, you can subscribe to Peacock. After signing up and logging in, you can access the Olympics section on PeacockTV.com or through the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or connected TV device.

Alternatively, if you have a cable subscription, you can authenticate and gain access to live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, or the NBC Sports app. These streams can be viewed on web browsers or on your mobile devices.

Alpine Skiing: A Medal-Worthy Performance

The Alpine Skiing schedule is packed with excitement today. Here's a breakdown of the events and where to watch them:

Women's Downhill - Catch the first medal event of Day 2 at 5:30 a.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com. All eyes will be on Team USA's Lindsey Vonn, who has successfully completed training runs after an ACL injury. Don't miss the chance to see defending champion Breezy Johnson and two-time Olympic medalist Sofia Goggia in action.

Figure Skating: A Team Effort

The figure skating team event reaches its climax today, with the final three segments unfolding. Here's the schedule:

Team Event: Pairs Free Skate - Watch the pairs take to the ice from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Team Event: Women's Free Skate - See the women's free skate from 2:45 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. on the same platforms. U.S. national champion Amber Glenn will make her Olympic debut.

Team Event: Men's Free Skate - The men's free skate, a medal event, starts at 3:55 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Ilia Malinin will return for the free skate, aiming to improve on his short program performance.

Snowboarding: Going for Gold

Snowboarding offers some thrilling events today, including:

M & W Parallel Giant Slalom: Qualifying - Watch the riders qualify from 3 a.m. to 4:55 a.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

M & W Parallel Giant Slalom: Finals - Catch the medal-winning performances from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the same platforms. Czechia's Ester Ledecka could make history by winning gold at three consecutive Winter Olympics.

Women's Big Air: Qualifying - See the riders compete from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com. New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Japan's Kokomo Murase, and Great Britain's Mia Brookes are among the riders to watch.

Hockey: A Battle for the Medal Round

Today's hockey schedule features:

France vs. Sweden (Women's Group B) - Catch this exciting match from 10:40 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com. Sweden aims to secure their spot in the medal round, while France seeks its first Olympic victory.

Czechia vs. Finland (Women's Group A) - This match, starting at 3:10 p.m. and running until 5:40 p.m., is also available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Both teams have already faced the U.S., so it's a chance to see how they measure up.

Luge: A Fast-Paced Thrill

Luge offers a thrilling ride today with:

Men's Singles Luge: Runs 3-4 - The final two runs of men's singles take place from 11 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com. Germany's Max Langenhan has set a track record in the first two rounds, so expect an exciting finish.

Speed Skating: A World Record Attempt

Speed skating enthusiasts won't want to miss:

Men's 5000m - The gold-medal favorite, Sander Eitrem, will attempt to skate the 5000m in under 6 minutes, a world record. Catch the action from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Cross-Country Skiing: A Record-Breaking Performance?

Cross-country skiing offers a chance to witness history in the making:

Men's Skiathlon - Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, a 29-year-old Norwegian, could break records at these Games. Catch his quest begin at 6:30 a.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Curling: The Mixed Doubles Tournament Continues

The mixed doubles curling tournament continues with a full slate of matches today:

Norway vs. Czechia - This match starts at 4:05 a.m. and runs until 6:05 a.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

South Korea vs. Estonia - Another early morning match, starting at 4:05 a.m. and ending at 6:05 a.m., is available on the same platforms.

Canada vs. Sweden - This match begins at 8:35 a.m. and concludes at 10:35 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Great Britain vs. Switzerland - Great Britain, the only undefeated team so far, faces Switzerland at 8:35 a.m. on the same platforms.

Italy vs. Czechia - Catch this match from 8:35 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

USA vs. Estonia - The USA takes on Estonia from 8:35 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the same platforms.

Canada vs. South Korea - This match starts at 1:05 p.m. and runs until 3:05 p.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Italy vs. Great Britain - Italy faces the undefeated Great Britain from 1:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. on the same platforms.

Switzerland vs. Norway - Switzerland takes on Norway from 1:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

USA vs. Sweden - The USA faces Sweden from 1:05 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. on the same platforms.

Biathlon: A Mixed Relay Event

Biathlon enthusiasts won't want to miss:

Mixed 4x6km Relay - The lone mixed biathlon event, with France as the medal favorite, starts at 8:05 a.m. and runs until 9:35 a.m. on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com. Norway has a strong track record in this event, having won two golds and one silver since its introduction in Sochi.

So, there you have it! A jam-packed schedule for Sunday, February 8th at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Which events are you most excited to watch? Don't forget to tune in and support your favorite athletes!