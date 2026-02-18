Winston Peters' Take on the US-WHO Withdrawal: A Globalist Debate (2026)

Is the World Health Organization still worth our money? That’s the bold question New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is asking after praising the United States' recent withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). But here's where it gets controversial: Peters, who also serves as the Foreign Affairs Minister, didn’t hold back in his critique, labeling WHO officials as 'unelected globalist bureaucrats' who mishandle worldwide taxpayer funds. His comments, posted on his personal social media account rather than his ministerial one, have sparked a heated debate about the organization’s accountability and effectiveness.

The U.S. officially exited the WHO a year after former President Donald Trump issued an executive order to do so. Despite still owing the organization $260 million (approximately NZ$442 million) in fees, the U.S. State Department has declared that American taxpayers have already contributed more than their fair share. This move has left many wondering: If the world’s largest economy is stepping away, should other countries follow suit?

Peters didn’t stop at praising the U.S. decision. He openly questioned whether New Zealand’s continued membership in the WHO is a wise investment of taxpayer money. 'With the U.S. withdrawing, it raises serious concerns about the WHO’s current state, its effectiveness, and whether our funds are better spent at home,' he stated. And this is the part most people miss: His comments come at a time when global health organizations are under increasing scrutiny for their handling of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

But is Peters’ critique fair, or is he missing the bigger picture? While accountability is crucial, the WHO plays a vital role in coordinating global health responses, from vaccine distribution to disease surveillance. Without major contributors like the U.S., could the organization’s impact diminish? Or is Peters right to prioritize domestic spending over international commitments?

This debate isn't just about money—it's about trust, transparency, and the future of global health cooperation. What do you think? Is Peters' stance justified, or is he overlooking the WHO's broader value?