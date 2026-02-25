Windsor Horse Racing Results - January 18, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling horse racing event that will have you on the edge of your seat! Today, we're diving into the Fitzdares Extra Places Every Day Great Park Handicap Chase, a Class 2 race over 2 miles and 37 yards on a soft turf course. This race, held at Windsor on January 18, 2026, promises an exciting battle between six talented runners.

But here's where it gets controversial... the outcome of this race is not just about raw speed and stamina. Strategy, positioning, and a bit of luck play a huge role! Let's break down the action and see how each horse fared.

The Winner's Tale

Horse number 7, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr., claimed the victory with a stunning performance. Starting from the rear, this horse traveled strongly, making its move at the right moment. It hit the water jump with precision and then made its move, disputing the lead before the final two fences. A well-timed ride and a strong finish secured the win, with the horse asserting its dominance in the final strides.

The Runner-Up's Story

In a close second, horse number 8, under the guidance of G Sheehan, put up a valiant effort. Starting from the back, this horse made a bold move at the 8th fence, jumping well to take the lead. It kept on gamely on the flat, but just couldn't quite match the winner's pace in the final strides.

Third Place and Beyond

Horse number 9, ridden by Conor Ring, made a mistake at the first fence but quickly recovered, dropping to the rear but staying in touch. A strong push before the 4th fence saw it move up to fourth, and it kept on at a steady pace to secure third place on the flat.

Horse number 3, ridden by Jay Tidball, led early on but faced some challenges at the 3rd fence, losing its lead before the next fence. It couldn't quite match the pace in the final stages, finishing in fourth.

Horse number 1, ridden by Danny McMenamin, chased the leaders early but lost ground at the 8th fence. Pushed along before the 4th fence, it struggled to keep up and finished last.

Unfortunately, horse number 2, ridden by Harry Skelton, didn't complete the race, unseating its rider at the 6th fence.

And this is the part most people miss... it's not just about the winners. Each horse and rider combination brings a unique story and strategy to the race. The decisions made, the jumps taken, and the pace maintained all contribute to the overall outcome.

So, what do you think? Are you surprised by the results? Do you think the winners truly deserved their places, or were there any horses that could have done better with a different strategy? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the art of horse racing!