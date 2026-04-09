Windows 11 Hits 1 Billion Users: Why People Still Use It Despite the Complaints (2026)

Despite the constant complaints and criticism from tech enthusiasts, Windows 11 has reached a significant milestone, crossing the 1 billion user mark. This achievement is even more impressive when compared to its predecessor, Windows 10, which took 1,692 days to reach the same milestone. But here's where it gets controversial... While Windows 10 was initially offered as a free upgrade to all users of Windows 7 and Windows 8, Windows 11's relatively high system requirements mean there are still many PCs that aren't eligible to run it. This raises the question: How many PCs are still running Windows 10, and what does this mean for the future of the operating system? The answer is complex, as public data on the matter is unreliable. But we can still make educated guesses. As of late 2025, Dell COO Jeffrey Clarke estimated that there were still roughly 1 billion active Windows 10 PCs in use, around 500 million of which weren't eligible for an upgrade because of hardware requirements. This suggests that the user base for Windows 10 and Windows 11 is nearly evenly split, which is a notable achievement for Windows 11, considering the initial negativity surrounding it.