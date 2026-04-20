Wiltshire Solar Park Approved: Overturning Council Rejection for Green Energy (2026)

A bold move has been made in the world of renewable energy, and it's one that's sure to spark some heated debates. A massive solar park, spanning an area equivalent to 160 football pitches, has been given the green light by a government inspector, despite the local council's initial rejection. This decision has turned the tables and set the stage for an intriguing discussion about the future of sustainable energy and its impact on our landscapes.

The Swallett Energy Park, a 23-megawatt project, will now become a reality between Dauntsey and Christian Malford in Wiltshire. Covering a vast 114 hectares (or 281 acres), this solar park aims to harness the power of the sun and provide energy for over 9,400 homes. But here's where it gets controversial: the local council's strategic planning committee had previously voted against it, citing concerns about the impact on the landscape and designated heritage assets.

More than 50 letters of objection from residents highlighted their worries, but the developer, Exagen Development Limited, wasn't ready to give up. They appealed the council's decision, and a one-day hearing was held in December, followed by a site visit with key stakeholders.

Inspector Ben Plenty, in his findings, addressed the visual impact of the development head-on. He acknowledged the presence of the M4 corridor and railway lines, stating that the solar arrays would blend into the existing field pattern. The proposal, he argued, would retain and enhance the natural hedges and trees, thus preserving the character of the area. He also considered the views from historic homes like Malford House and Great Ridgeway Farm, dating back to the 1700s, and concluded that the development would have a minimal impact on their surroundings.

So, the question remains: is this a victory for renewable energy and a step towards a greener future, or has a beautiful landscape been compromised for the sake of progress? What do you think? Join the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments. Let's discuss the balance between sustainability and preserving our natural heritage.