Will Wright's Return: A Hint of Things to Come for Liverpool's First Team? (2026)

Liverpool's U21 squad delivered a thrilling comeback victory against Norwich, but the real story lies in what this game reveals about Arne Slot's future plans for the first team. The 3-2 win, secured by a late surge from Keyrol Figueroa, offered tantalizing clues about which young players might be on the cusp of breaking into the senior squad.

Norwich U21s 2-3 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Avant Training Centre

January 9, 2026

Goals: Myles 20′, Ameen 49′; Nallo 25′, Figueroa 82′ 90+5′

Here's a closer look at the key takeaways from this match:

Figueroa's Explosive Impact: Coming off the bench, Keyrol Figueroa stole the show with two late goals, sealing the win and boosting his impressive record to seven goals in his last four appearances. This begs the question: Is he ready for a taste of first-team action?

Slot is Watching: The absence of Calvin Ramsay from the U21 squad is particularly interesting. The suggestion is that he's being held back, potentially earmarked for a role in the upcoming FA Cup tie. Could this be Ramsay's chance to prove himself on a bigger stage?

Injury Comebacks: The match also marked the successful return of both Kyle Kelly and summer signing Will Wright from injury. Both were named in the starting XI, a significant step in their recovery and a chance to impress the coaching staff. But here's where it gets controversial... Should players returning from injury be immediately thrown into competitive matches, or is a more gradual reintegration better for their long-term development?

Figueroa's goal-scoring prowess is undeniable. Seven goals in four Premier League 2 matches is a testament to his finishing ability and determination. While he might not be the academy's undisputed first-choice striker, he's certainly making the most of every opportunity. His late heroics against Norwich only solidify his case for further consideration.

But the story doesn't end with Figueroa. Will Wright, the 17-year-old summer signing, also made a significant impact, leading the line in his first competitive appearance since a knee injury sidelined him in September. This comeback is a great sign for the future!

Notably absent from the squad was Calvin Ramsay. Having been on the bench against Arsenal, his omission suggests he's in contention for a place in the FA Cup squad against Barnsley. It's worth remembering that Ramsay started in Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace earlier in the season, alongside Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, who are also tipped to feature in the FA Cup third round. And this is the part most people miss... The FA Cup can be a proving ground for young talent, a chance to showcase their abilities under pressure.

Kieran Morrison and Wellity Lucky, who played the full 90 minutes against Norwich, are less likely to start on Monday, although they could still make an appearance from the bench if needed. Their involvement in the U21 match highlights the delicate balancing act of managing player workloads and ensuring everyone gets opportunities to develop.

Liverpool U21s, playing their first league match since November 7, initially fell behind to an Elliot Myles goal after 20 minutes. Amara Nallo, who may be heading out on loan this month, equalized for Liverpool five minutes later. However, Norwich regained the lead through a stunning strike from Botan Ameen shortly after the break.

With Kelly and Wright still working their way back to full fitness, they were replaced by Ben Trueman and Figueroa in the 70th and 60th minutes, respectively. Figueroa's introduction proved decisive, as he scored his first goal with eight minutes remaining, converting from a corner. He then sealed the victory with a late header in injury time, securing Liverpool's fourth league win in their last 10 matches.

Liverpool U21s: Pecsi; Davidson, Lucky, Nallo, Chambers; Pilling, Kelly (Trueman 70′), Laffey; Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Wright (Figueroa 60′)

Subs not used: Misciur, Pinnington, Trueman, Ewing, Figueroa

Next match: Arsenal (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, January 17, 2pm (GMT)

So, what do you think? Are these young players ready to step up and make an impact on the first team? Which of them deserves a chance in the FA Cup, and why? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!