Will White's AFL Journey: From Carlton to Bulldogs, Can He Secure a Spot? (2026)

Former Carlton forward Will White is in the running to secure a spot on the Western Bulldogs' list, following the unexpected retirement of James Harmes. AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reports that White has been invited to train with the Bulldogs this week, joining fellow contender Will Lewis, a product of Footscray VFL. This development comes ahead of the pre-season supplementary selection period (SSP) deadline on March 2nd.

White, who was an SSP signing at Carlton last year, played 14 senior games before being delisted at the end of the season. He then trained with the Blues over the summer, but was released when the club signed Wade Derkson, a utility player from Greater Western Sydney. Now, the Bulldogs have extended an invitation to White, allowing him to train alongside Lewis as they both vie for the vacant list spot.

Lewis, a 26-year-old utility player, stood at 194cm and made a significant impact in the Dogs' VFL premiership last season. He played 19 games, scoring 40 goals, including a crucial goal in the Grand Final. The Bulldogs will be putting their skills to the test with a match simulation against Sydney on Thursday, followed by a match against Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series on February 27th.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the AFL.