Kevin Harvick, a veteran NASCAR driver, has an intriguing prediction for the 2026 season. In a recent interview, Harvick boldly declared that a young driver, Ty Gibbs, will have a breakout year. But here's where it gets interesting: Harvick's choice might be controversial to some. Gibbs, the grandson of legendary NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, has been making waves in the sport. In his fourth year as a full-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, Gibbs is yet to secure a win in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, he made headlines last year when he won NASCAR's first In-Season Challenge, outlasting 32 drivers to claim the $1 million grand prize. Harvick's confidence in Gibbs stems from his speed and qualifying prowess. He believes that Gibbs has the talent and the team's stability to reach victory lane. But is Harvick's prediction spot-on, or is there more to the story? Gibbs' journey in NASCAR has been marked by determination and a desire to live up to his family's legacy. After a close call at Bristol last fall, his grandfather, Joe Gibbs, offered a word of advice, emphasizing the importance of patience. Despite this, Gibbs remains focused on his goal, driven by the passion he's had since childhood. So, will Ty Gibbs make Harvick's prediction a reality? Will he finally break through and win a race in the NASCAR Cup Series? The 2026 season will be a telling one, and fans can't help but wonder if Gibbs will rise to the occasion. Will you be keeping an eye on Ty Gibbs this season? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Will Ty Gibbs Break Out in 2026? Kevin Harvick Predicts a Breakout NASCAR Season (2026)
References
- https://www.on3.com/pro/news/denny-hamlin-addresses-disappointing-joe-gibbs-racing-vs-chris-gabehart-lawsuit-i-think-theyre-pretty-serious/
- https://www.on3.com/pro/news/kevin-harvick-predicts-breakout-driver-2026-nascar-season-ty-gibbs/
- https://www.crash.net/motogp/results/1090597/1/2026-thai-motogp-buriram-warm-results
- https://www.crash.net/motogp/news/1090180/1/it-really-all-doom-and-gloom-yamahas-new-motogp-bike
- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7048917/2026/02/15/tyler-reddick-michael-jordan-daytona-500/
- https://www.crash.net/wsbk/news/1090316/1/nicolo-bulega-breaks-major-worldsbk-milestone-its-nothing-its-something
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